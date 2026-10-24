Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CTI cited ₹3,000 crore losses from previous Delhi disruptions.

After the ‘Save Vote-Save Country’ rally scheduled for November 1 at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, the Congress is also planning a march to the Election Commission office. The party is preparing for a major show of strength, with a target of mobilising 10 lakh people for the rally. However, the proposed gathering has drawn opposition from Delhi's traders, who have urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to postpone the event until after the Diwali festive season, warning of significant business losses.

INDIA Bloc's Massive Rally

As Congress is working towards mobilising 10 lakh people, Karnataka is expected to bring 15,000 and Rajasthan 50,000. KC Venugopal is also scheduled to visit Rajasthan. Workers from other parties are expected to join as well.

On INDIA Bloc's proposed rally on November 1, Congress MP Satpal Brahmachari told IANS, "In the meeting, a target was given to Haryana. Haryana will succeed in meeting the target given to it and will bring even more people than the target set. The preparation is complete; a target of 1 lakh was given to Haryana, but it will be more than 1 lakh. You will see that on the 1st, it will be Haryana all over the rally."

CTI Urges Rahul Gandhi To Postpone Rally

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written to Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, requesting that the rally be rescheduled to a date after November 10, when Bhai Dooj will be celebrated.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said the event could disrupt commercial activity during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.

Goyal said, "We have received information that your party is organizing a mega rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1st. We humbly request that this rally be postponed to after November 10th (Bhai Dooj), as Diwali business is currently at its peak season."

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Delhi Traders Cite Rs 25,000 Crore Dhanteras Business

According to the traders' body, Dhanteras falls on November 6, Diwali on November 8 and Bhai Dooj on November 10 this year. It said customers typically begin shopping for the festivals a week in advance.

CTI estimates that Dhanteras alone generates around Rs 25,000 crore in business across Delhi, covering sectors such as gold and silver, utensils, electronics, textiles, dry fruits, sweets, automobiles, property and gift items.

Goyal described the festive trade as a major contributor to Delhi's economy and warned that disruptions could affect traders during the crucial period.

CTI Estimates Rs 3,000 Crore Loss From Previous Disruptions

The traders' body has estimated that businesses have already incurred losses of around Rs 3,000 crore because of repeated rallies, marches and road closures in Connaught Place, India Gate and central Delhi.

In a video statement, Goyal highlighted the concentration of wholesale and retail markets within a five-kilometre radius of Ramlila Maidan. These include Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Chawri Bazaar, Bhagirath Palace, Khari Baoli, Kashmiri Gate, Karol Bagh, Darya Ganj, Jama Masjid and Lajpat Rai Market.

He said disruptions to road access had affected goods transportation and prevented customers from reaching shops.

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Traders Warn Of Rs 10,000 Crore Loss During Diwali Season

Goyal warned that traffic diversions, barricading and possible metro station closures linked to the Congress rally could affect commercial activity across the area. He also pointed to the proximity of Old Delhi Railway Station and New Delhi Railway Station, which are used by traders and shoppers travelling to the capital.

According to CTI's estimates, businesses could suffer losses of approximately Rs 10,000 crore if the rally proceeds amid road restrictions.

The organisation has appealed to political parties to avoid large gatherings near major commercial areas during Dhanteras, Diwali and Bhai Dooj. It has specifically asked Rahul Gandhi to consider holding the rally after November 10, citing the potential impact on Delhi's festive trade.