India's Most Wanted Gangster Himanshu Bhau Arrested By FBI In US

India's most-wanted gangster Himanshu Bhau, also known as Bhau Ritholia, has been arrested in the United States by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), according to sources.

An Interpol Red Notice was issued against him in 2023. He is wanted in multiple cases registered across Delhi, Haryana and other states, including murder, attempted murder, extortion and arms smuggling.

Himanshu Bhau was also on the wanted lists of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Delhi Police and Haryana Special Task Force (STF). Haryana Police had announced a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh for information leading to his arrest, while Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh.

Bhau Accused Of Operating Gang From Abroad

Bhau is accused of running a criminal network from abroad, with alleged operations spanning Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Punjab.

Investigating agencies have been pursuing him in connection with multiple criminal cases. His arrest in the US marks a significant development in the efforts to trace the alleged gang network operating across these regions.

Further details regarding the circumstances of his arrest and the next steps in the legal process were not provided in the information available.