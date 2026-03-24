Lift Plunges In Gurugram Housing Society, Priest Stuck Inside Suffers Multiple Injuries

A priest was injured after a lift suddenly fell in a residential society in Gurugram on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Paras Irene Society in Sector 70, where the lift reportedly went into a free fall while descending.

According to initial information, the priest was inside the lift after performing pooja rituals when it suddenly dropped. During the fall, shattered glass from inside the lift caused multiple injuries to his head and other parts of the body.

The lift doors opened immediately after hitting the ground floor.

The injured priest was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed inside the lift.

Vadodara Man Dies After Falling Into Lift Duct

A 30-year-old man died after falling from the 17th floor into a lift shaft at the Agora City Centre complex in Sama on Saturday morning, marking the second fatal fall at the premises within eight days and sparking fresh safety concerns.



The deceased, Saidulali Shahnoormiyan, was engaged in lift maintenance work at the complex. Preliminary reports indicate that he was inside the lift shaft when he lost his footing and plunged down. He was rushed to SSG Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.



Shahnoormiyan had married last year and was living in the city with his wife, while his other family members reside in his native state of West Bengal.

An autopsy has been conducted, and the body has been kept in cold storage as his relatives are on their way to Vadodara.

(With inputs from Rajesh Yadav)