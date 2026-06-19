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HomeCitiesLahaul-Spiti Tragedy: Gurugram Woman, Infant Son Die After Parked Vehicle Rolls Back

Lahaul-Spiti Tragedy: Gurugram Woman, Infant Son Die After Parked Vehicle Rolls Back

A Gurugram woman and her infant son lost their lives in Lahaul-Spiti after a parked vehicle unexpectedly rolled backward into a gorge, leading to a tragic accident in the hill district.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 06:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mother, infant son died in Himachal Pradesh gorge accident.
  • Parked vehicle unexpectedly rolled into a deep gorge.
  • Mother was feeding infant when vehicle suddenly moved.

Shimla/Gurugram: A family's holiday trip turned into a nightmare as a woman and her 11-month-old son died after the parked vehicle they were in rolled backwards and plunged into a gorge in Lahaul and Spiti district, police said on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Tanu Kumari, 26, and her son Daksh Kumar, residents of Gurugram, Haryana.

The accident occurred near Gramphu on the Koksar-Rohtang route on Wednesday when the family halted to enjoy the scenic surroundings while travelling from Manali towards the Lahaul and Spiti district.

According to police, the driver and other passengers stepped out of the vehicle to admire the natural landscape. Tanu and her son stayed inside, along with another woman, as Tanu was feeding her infant.

The vehicle suddenly started rolling backwards on a slope and fell into a gorge, they said. Eyewitnesses reported that the car slipped backwards.

Residents launched a rescue operation and shifted the injured to a hospital in Manali, where doctors declared Tanu and her son dead on arrival.

Savita Devi, 52, who sustained injuries in the incident, is undergoing treatment, police said.

The accident site is located around 8 kilometres uphill from Koksar towards Rohtang. The area has difficult terrain and poor mobile connectivity.

At an area of about 13,833 square kilometres, Lahaul and Spiti is Himachal Pradesh's largest district by area, yet it remains among the least populous in the country with about 35,000 residents.

Officials said that due to difficult terrain and poor communication facilities, information about accidents in such remote areas often reaches authorities late.

The bodies were handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination, they said.

Lahaul and Spiti SP Shivani Mehla said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

The police said they are investigating whether the handbrake was engaged while parking, along with other possible angles. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What tragic event occurred during the family's holiday trip?

A woman and her 11-month-old son died when their parked vehicle rolled backwards into a gorge. The incident occurred near Gramphu on the Koksar-Rohtang route during a family holiday trip.

Who were the victims of the accident?

The deceased were identified as Tanu Kumari, 26, and her 11-month-old son, Daksh Kumar. They were residents of Gurugram, Haryana.

How did the accident happen?

The parked vehicle suddenly started rolling backwards on a slope and fell into a gorge. Police are investigating whether the handbrake was engaged, among other possible angles.

Published at : 19 Jun 2026 06:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Infant Death Gurugram Lahaul & Spiti Road Accident HIMACHAL PRADESH Mother And Child
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