7 Killed In Massive Kolkata Warehouse Fire In Nazirabad, Several Others Injured

A massive fire broke out at a dry food warehouse in Kolkata’s Nazirabad area early Monday, killing at least seven people and injuring several others. Two bodies have been recovered from inside the building, while families claim that around 20 people remain missing following the blaze. According to police, the fire erupted around 3 am on January 26, 2026, prompting the deployment of nearly 15 fire brigade teams. Firefighters faced major challenges due to the warehouse’s location in a narrow alley, which delayed water supply as long pipelines had to be laid. Portions of the fire were still raging hours later as rescue operations continued.

Fire Spreads, Workers Trapped Inside

The warehouse, located in Nazirabad under the Anandpur area, primarily stored dry packaged food items and soft drink bottles. Fire officials said the flames quickly spread to two adjacent warehouses, destroying almost everything inside. After the fire was partially controlled, firefighters used gas cutters to enter the premises. Workers on night duty were reportedly trapped inside the warehouse when the fire broke out, including at least six security guards. Locals alleged that the warehouse was locked from the outside, preventing those inside from escaping, though officials have not yet confirmed this claim. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown.

Minister Reviews Rescue Operations

West Bengal State Energy Minister Arup Biswas visited the site, expressed condolences to the families of the victims, and reviewed the rescue operations. “This is not the time for politics. Police and fire service officials are working together, and the situation is largely under control. We will know later if anyone is still trapped inside,” he said. Rescue and firefighting efforts are ongoing as authorities work to extinguish remaining flames and account for the missing.