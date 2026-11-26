Four people were killed in a shooting at a dhaba in Haryana's Rohtak district in the early hours of Thursday, in what is suspected to be a gang-related clash. The incident occurred around 1 am at Milan Dhaba near Kharawar village, where members of two rival gangs allegedly exchanged gunfire.

Preliminary information suggests that the shootout stemmed from an ongoing rivalry between the Baba gang and the Himanshu Bhau gang. Four young men lost their lives in the firing, triggering panic in the area.

Following the incident, police teams reached the spot after receiving information about the shooting. An investigation is underway to reconstruct the sequence of events and establish the identities and gang affiliations of those involved.

(The story is being updated)