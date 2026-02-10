Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities'Keep Mouths Shut': Kharge’s Gag Order Echoes As Shivakumar Speaks Amid Karnataka CM Power Tussle

'Keep Mouths Shut': Kharge’s Gag Order Echoes As Shivakumar Speaks Amid Karnataka CM Power Tussle

DK Shivakumar cites Kharge’s ‘keep mouth shut’ advice as Karnataka Congress leadership tussle buzz continues.

By : ANI | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 11:22 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that everyone in the Congress party must heed AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's instructions to "keep their mouth shut" and not damage the party with their frequent statements on leadership.Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence amid the reports of power tussle for the CM post, Shivakumar said, "Any statement made by legislators, ministers or others in favour of me or against me will do more harm than good to the party.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge had asked everyone to keep their mouth shut some time ago. "When asked about some Congress leaders expressing confidence that he would bring good news from Delhi, the Deputy CM said, "Every day is a good day for me. Every day is a day of good beginnings, good tidings and challenges. We face significant challenges in resolving day-to-day issues. We have to continue working in the midst of criticisms."

Asked about demands for early closure of leadership confusion by the High Command, he said, "I don't have any confusion; others may have it. Siddaramaiah and I know what we have spoken about. There is no secrecy in that; our leaders are aware of it.

Let others not take this tension. Issuing statements won't help anyone."When pointed to MLA Iqbal Hussain's statement about him receiving a show cause notice for his comments on leadership change, while Yatindra Siddaramaiah got away, the DCM said, "We will ask the High command about it."Asked about his meeting with High Command leaders in Delhi, he said, "When I go to Delhi, I meet all leaders I am able to.

Parliament session is going on, I will meet them if time permits.""There is a meeting at the AICC at 4 pm to discuss various upcoming elections and political situations. The election dates may be announced for some states, and hence I have been called to Delhi," he noted."I had gone to Kerala, and then I have to go to Assam too.

I was unable to attend today's pre-budget meeting with the CM and have informed the CM. I had a meeting on Monday with the budget officials. They will hold discussions with the CM about the budget.

I will take a briefing from them on the proceedings of the pre-budget meeting," he added.The leadership tussle within the Karnataka Congress began in November 2025, when the government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term. Along with CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara is also in the fray for the top post.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What did DK Shivakumar say about statements made by Congress party members?

DK Shivakumar stated that any statements made by legislators or ministers in his favor or against him can harm the party. He urged everyone to follow AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's instructions to remain silent.

How does DK Shivakumar view the ongoing discussions about leadership in the party?

Shivakumar clarified that he has no confusion regarding leadership, though others might. He stated that he and Siddaramaiah know what they have discussed, and their leaders are aware of it.

Why was DK Shivakumar called to Delhi?

He was called to Delhi for a meeting at the AICC at 4 pm to discuss upcoming elections and political situations. Election dates for some states might be announced, necessitating his presence.

When did the leadership tussle within the Karnataka Congress begin?

The leadership tussle started in November 2025 when the government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term. Other leaders like Home Minister G Parameshwara are also mentioned as contenders for the top post.

Published at : 10 Feb 2026 11:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
DK Shivakumar Karnataka CM Karnataka Politics News
