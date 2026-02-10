Sachin Tendulkar & Family Meet PM Modi Ahead Of Arjun-Saaniya Wedding; See Pictures

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a moment that bridges the worlds of Indian sport and national leadership, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi personally graced the Tendulkar residence to bless Arjun Tendulkar and his fiancée Saaniya Chandhok.

The visit, confirmed by a heartfelt post from the Master Blaster, officially sets the stage for the upcoming wedding festivities.

Invitation at the Tendulkar Residence

Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to share a poignant family photograph featuring himself, his wife Anjali, and daughter Sara, alongside the Prime Minister and the young couple. Sachin expressed deep gratitude for the visit and the time the Prime Minister spent with the family.

"We were honoured to invite Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding. Thank you, Modi ji, for your blessings and thoughtful advice for the young couple." — Sachin Tendulkar via Instagram

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok invite PM Modi for their wedding.

The "Thoughtful Advice" for Arjun and Saaniya

While the meeting served as a formal wedding invitation, it was also an intimate gathering. Sources close to the family noted that the Prime Minister shared "thoughtful advice" with Arjun and Saaniya, focusing on the journey ahead. For Arjun, who is carving his own path in professional cricket with the Lucknow Super Giants, and Saaniya, an established entrepreneur, the blessings from the nation's leader mark a significant milestone before their big day.

Who is Saaniya Chandhok?

Saaniya Chandhok is a London School of Economics (LSE) graduate and a successful veterinary technician. She is the founder of Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store, a premium pet care venture in Mumbai. Saaniya also carries a strong business legacy as the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group (owners of brands like Kwality Ice Cream and the InterContinental Hotel, Mumbai). She has been a close friend of the Tendulkar family, particularly Sara Tendulkar, for several years.