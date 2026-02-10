Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldUS Customs Removes 25% Additional Tariff Charge On Indian Goods

US Customs Removes 25% Additional Tariff Charge On Indian Goods

US Customs lifts 25% tariff on Indian imports effective Feb 7 after Trump executive order; reciprocal tariffs still apply.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 10:51 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The United States Customs and Border Protection has formally rescinded the additional 25 per cent tariff previously imposed on Indian goods, effective from February 7, 2026, following an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump last week. Under the revised guidance, products entered for consumption or withdrawn from warehouse on or after 12:01 a.m.

India Exempt From Executive Order

Eastern Tie on February 7 are no longer subject to the additional ad‑valorem duty imposed under Executive Order 14329, which was issued in August 2025 as a punitive measure linked to India’s energy purchases from Russia. However, officials clarified that reciprocal tariffs under Executive Order 14257 will remain in force for products that do not qualify for an exemption, meaning that some Indian exports may still face duties under normal tariff schedules.

Interim Agreement Reduces Tariff Rate

The executive order and subsequent US‑India interim trade framework reflect a broader effort to reset bilateral economic relations and address longstanding trade tensions. Under the interim agreement, the United States plans to apply a reciprocal tariff rate of 18 per cent on certain Indian goods, down from the earlier combined levy that reached up to 50 per cent at the height of the trade standoff.

Trade Relief Supports Indian Exports

The move follows commitments discussed by President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deepen trade and strengthen cooperation, including commitments on energy purchases and defense ties. India has signaled openness to increasing energy imports from the United States, even as it navigates its broader international energy strategy.

Market analysts say the tariff relief is expected to ease export pressures on Indian industries, though some sectors will continue to face higher duties due to other trade provisions still in effect.

Related Video

Inside Parliament: Kiran Rijiju Holds Crucial Meeting with Opposition Leaders

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When was the additional 25% tariff on Indian goods rescinded?

The additional 25% tariff on Indian goods was rescinded effective February 7, 2026, following an executive order from the US President.

What was the reason for the initial tariff imposition?

The tariff was imposed in August 2025 as a punitive measure linked to India's energy purchases from Russia.

Do all Indian goods now enter the US tariff-free?

No, while the additional 25% tariff is rescinded, reciprocal tariffs under Executive Order 14257 may still apply to products not qualifying for exemption.

What is the revised tariff rate under the interim agreement?

Under the interim agreement, the US plans to apply a reciprocal tariff rate of 18% on certain Indian goods.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 10:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Tariff United STates INDIA-US Reciprocal Tariffs Trump Executive Order
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Until Decision On No-Confidence Motion’: Om Birla To Stay Away From Speaker’s Chair
‘Until Decision On No-Confidence Motion’: Om Birla To Stay Away From Speaker’s Chair
News
Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Comment After Memoir Row, Breaks Silence, Shares Publisher’s Post
Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Comment After Memoir Row, Breaks Silence, Shares Publisher’s Post
News
Terrorist Pannun’s SJI Designated Terrorist Organisation In Canada, Asset Freeze Ordered
Terrorist Pannun’s SJI Designated Terrorist Organisation In Canada, Asset Freeze Ordered
Technology
Anthropic AI Researcher Mrinank Sharma Resigns, Cites AI Safety Concerns & Turns To Poetry
Anthropic AI Researcher Mrinank Sharma Resigns, Cites AI Safety Concerns & Turns To Poetry
Advertisement

Videos

Inside Parliament: Kiran Rijiju Holds Crucial Meeting with Opposition Leaders
Political Row: Government and Opposition Clash Over Limits of Protest in Lok Sabha
Kanpur Lamborghini Case: Shivam Mishra’s Father to Be Questioned
Breaking News: Violence Erupts Again in Manipur’s Ukhrul District
Breaking News: Govt–Opposition Meet at 12:30 PM to End Parliament Deadlock
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
OPINION | Northeast Narrative | ‘Point Blank Shot’
Opinion
Embed widget