Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesKharge Attacks Govt On Manipur, Calls State A ‘Militarised Zone’ As Parliament Erupts

Kharge Attacks Govt On Manipur, Calls State A ‘Militarised Zone’ As Parliament Erupts

Following the suspensions, Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi staged a protest outside the Parliament building, demanding the revocation of the action against their MPs.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Proceedings in the Lok Sabha were disrupted on Wednesday as Congress MPs raised slogans of “LoP ko bolne do” while staging a protest within the Parliament complex. The House convened at 2 pm but was adjourned within 10 minutes amid sustained sloganeering by Opposition members.

The disruption comes a day after eight Opposition MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha for what was described as “unruly behaviour”, further escalating tensions between the government and the Opposition during the Budget Session.

PM Modi To Reply To Motion Of Thanks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to respond to the motion of thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha later today. The debate follows President Droupadi Murmu’s address to a joint sitting of both Houses at the start of the Budget Session on January 28.

In the Lok Sabha, the motion was moved by Sarbananda Sonowal and seconded by Tejasvi Surya. The House has allotted 18 hours for the discussion, with the Prime Minister expected to give his reply on Wednesday. In the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Sadanand Master moved the motion of thanks.

Rahul Gandhi Flags Right To Speak

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused the government of not allowing him to complete his speech during the debate on the motion of thanks. He said he would present former Army chief General MM Naravane’s “memoir” to Prime Minister Modi.

Gandhi has also written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, expressing concern over being “prevented from speaking” on issues related to national security during the debate.

Eight Congress MPs Suspended

Eight Congress MPs have been suspended for the remainder of the session. The suspended members are Manickam Tagore, Kiran Reddy, Prashant Padole, Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Gurjeet Aujla, S Venkat Raman and Dean Kuriakose.

Following the suspensions, Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi staged a protest outside the Parliament building, demanding the revocation of the action against their MPs.

Budget Session Schedule

The Budget Session of Parliament is scheduled to run for 30 sittings over 65 days and will conclude on April 2. Both Houses will adjourn for recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9, during which Standing Committees will examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.

Related Video

Ghaziabad Tragedy: Ghaziabad Sisters Trading Indian Identity for 'Korean Royalty' Leap to Death in Task

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were Congress MPs protesting in the Lok Sabha?

Congress MPs were protesting and raising slogans demanding that the Leader of Opposition be allowed to speak. The Lok Sabha was adjourned due to their sustained sloganeering.

What is the significance of the Prime Minister's scheduled response in the Lok Sabha?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to respond to the motion of thanks to the President's address. This is a key part of the Budget Session proceedings.

Why were eight Opposition MPs suspended from the Lok Sabha?

Eight Opposition MPs were suspended for unruly behavior during the Lok Sabha proceedings. This has escalated tensions between the government and the Opposition.

What issues did Rahul Gandhi raise regarding his speech?

Rahul Gandhi expressed concern about being prevented from completing his speech, particularly on matters of national security. He plans to present a memoir to the Prime Minister.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Parliament Session Manipur Narendra Modi Droupadi Murmu 'Narendra Modi' Kharge Attacks Govt State A Militarised Zone
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Kharge Attacks Govt On Manipur, Calls State A ‘Militarised Zone’ As Parliament Erupts
Kharge Attacks Govt On Manipur, Calls State A ‘Militarised Zone’ As Parliament Erupts
News
President’s Rule Lifted In Manipur, MHA Issues Notification
President’s Rule Lifted In Manipur, MHA Issues Notification
India
‘I Know Bengal, This Is People’s Fight’: Mamata Banerjee Argues In SC Challenging SIR
‘I Know Bengal, This Is People’s Fight’: Mamata Banerjee Argues In SC Challenging SIR
Cities
Korean Names, Korean Notes: Inside The Gaming Obsession Behind Ghaziabad Sisters Death
Korean Names, Korean Notes: Inside The Gaming Obsession Behind Ghaziabad Sisters Death
Advertisement

Videos

Ghaziabad Tragedy: Ghaziabad Sisters Trading Indian Identity for 'Korean Royalty' Leap to Death in Task
Ghaziabad Tragedy: Three Minor Sisters Die After Jumping From Ninth Floor, Gaming Angle Probed
Breaking News: Online Gaming Turns Deadly, Two Separate Suicide Cases Shock Ghaziabad and Bhopal
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Calls Ex-Congress Leader Ravneet Singh Bittu “Traitor” During Parliament Protest
Breaking News: India-US Trade Deal Boosts Exports, Protects Agriculture & Strengthens Strategic Partnership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget