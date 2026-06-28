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English NewsCitiesKhan Sir Faces Fresh Scrutiny In Patna Coaching Centre Firing Case

Khan Sir Faces Fresh Scrutiny In Patna Coaching Centre Firing Case

An FIR registered in connection with the incident also named Khan Sir. On June 9, the court granted him protection from arrest while the investigation continued.

Written By : Aryan Anand |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 12:06 PM (IST)

The legal troubles of Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir and director of Khan Global Studies, may deepen amid the ongoing investigation into the firing incident linked to his coaching institute in Patna. Police have reportedly raised questions over the weapons used by Khan Sir's two bodyguards during the firing. According to sources, investigators have recorded significant findings regarding the verification of the firearms in the case diary.

Police claim that the weapon carried by Khan Sir's bodyguard, Talebar Singh, did not have a valid permit for use in Bihar. The firearm used in the firing has come under scrutiny over its licence. Investigators have also objected to the use of the weapon carried by the second bodyguard, Pradeep Kumar. The updated case diary reportedly includes key observations regarding both firearms.

Next Court Hearing On June 30

On Saturday, the Patna Civil Court extended the interim bail granted to Faisal Khan, alias Khan Sir, until June 30 in connection with the coaching centre firing case.

During Saturday's hearing, the investigating officer submitted an updated case diary before the court. The matter was adjourned until Tuesday for further arguments.

Khan Sir's Lawyer Speaks

Khan Sir's counsel, Arvind Kumar Mauar, said the investigating officer had submitted the updated case diary before the court. He added that the matter has been listed for arguments on Tuesday, and until then, the court's order restraining any coercive action against Khan Sir will remain in force.

According to the lawyer, the matter involving Khan Sir's security personnel in connection with the same incident has also been listed for hearing on June 30. He said Khan Sir is fully cooperating with the police and investigating authorities.

The incident dates back to early June, when a group of miscreants allegedly vandalised Khan Sir's coaching institute. During the unrest, his security personnel opened fire.

An FIR registered in connection with the incident also named Khan Sir. On June 9, the court granted him protection from arrest while the investigation continued.

Before You Go

Ketan Agrawal Case: Pune Police Recreates Crime Scene at Lohagad Fort, Fresh Revelations Emerge

About the author Aryan Anand

Aryan Anand is a journalist with ABP News, a writer and storyteller driven by a passion for impactful narratives. He approaches journalism with curiosity, perspective, and a commitment to meaningful storytelling.
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Published at : 28 Jun 2026 12:06 PM (IST)
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Patna News Khan Sir
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