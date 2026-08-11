Mahabaleshwar Trip Turns Fatal As 4 Friends Killed, 2 Critical After SUV Collides With Truck

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Four men died, two injured in Pune-Satara highway crash.

SUV lost control, hit divider, then collided with truck.

Police identified four deceased; two injured remain critical.

Authorities cleared accident scene, investigating crash circumstances thoroughly.

Four young men were killed and two others critically injured after a Tata Nexon lost control, hit a road divider, overturned and collided with an Eicher truck near Shirwal on the Pune-Satara Highway in Maharashtra's Satara district. The victims were travelling to Mahabaleshwar with friends.

The accident occurred around 1:15 am near Hotel Shivalay in Shirwal when six friends travelling towards Mahabaleshwar in a Tata Nexon met with a serious crash.

The SUV was travelling towards Satara on the Pune-Satara side of National Highway-48 when its driver reportedly lost control. The vehicle struck the divider, crossed into the opposite lane and collided with an Eicher truck approaching from the other direction.

The impact left the SUV badly damaged and resulted in four occupants dying at the scene. Two other passengers sustained serious injuries.

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Four Friends Die At Spot

The deceased have been identified as Vedant Arjun Waringe, 19, Sonaling Dhirendra Thakur, 19, Aditya Balasaheb Garud, 19, and Nikhil Balu Raut, 20. All four were from the Maval and Talegaon Dabhade areas, according to the information available.

The two injured passengers were identified as Dixit Dayanand Pujari, 20, and Mayur Hanumant Shinde, 20.

Police, Highway Team Reach Accident Site

After receiving information about the crash, personnel from the local police station and the Sarola Highway Police assistance centre reached the site.

The injured passengers were taken to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Their condition has been described as critical.

Police and highway personnel also used a crane to remove the damaged SUV and truck from the road, allowing traffic movement on the highway to resume.

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Investigation Underway

Police have started an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.

Authorities are examining how the Tata Nexon lost control before hitting the divider and subsequently colliding with the truck.