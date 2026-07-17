UP Headmistress Carries Knife And Cleaver To Kaushambi School; Faces FIR, Suspension

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Headmistress Shikha Singh brandished knife, cleaver at school.

She was suspended, FIR registered, police seized weapons.

Teacher cited self-defense; husband claimed poor mental health.

Kaushambi: A government primary school headmistress on Friday allegedly brandished a knife and a cleaver on school premises in Kaushambhi district, prompting her suspension after an inquiry, officials said.

The incident was reported from the primary school in Lukiya Dorma village under Kada block, where acting headmistress Shikha Singh allegedly brought the sharp objects to the school.

District Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) Kamlendra Kushwaha said that Block Education Officer Neeraj Umrao was directed to inquire into the matter after a video of the teacher holding the knife and a cleaver surfaced online.

"The female teacher has been put under suspension, and an FIR has also been registered against her, " said the BSA.

ALSO READ | CM Rekha Gupta Launches 45 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Delhi's Total Crosses 415

Umrao said he received information in the morning that the headmistress had come to school carrying a knife and a cleaver. He added that some parents also complained over the phone that she had allegedly brandished the weapons at them on the way to the school.

He said statements of other school staff were recorded and a basic report was submitted to the BSA for further action.

Police reached the school and took possession of the knife and the chopper, officials said. Further departmental inquiry is underway against the teacher.

ALSO READ | ED Raids 8 Locations Across Delhi, Bihar And Rajasthan In Rs 131 Crore Illegal Sand Mining Case

According to Umrao, the teacher's husband, who was called to the school, claimed that her mental health was not good.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said she carried the sharp objects because she felt unsafe and wanted them for her personal security. She, however, declined to identify the person or persons from whom she claimed to face a threat.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)