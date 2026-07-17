A government primary school headmistress, Shikha Singh, allegedly brandished a knife and a cleaver on school premises. This incident led to her suspension and an FIR being registered against her.
UP Headmistress Carries Knife And Cleaver To Kaushambi School; Faces FIR, Suspension
A UP primary school headmistress was suspended and booked after allegedly brandishing a knife and cleaver on campus in Kaushambhi. A viral video triggered an inquiry and police action.
- Headmistress Shikha Singh brandished knife, cleaver at school.
- She was suspended, FIR registered, police seized weapons.
- Teacher cited self-defense; husband claimed poor mental health.
Kaushambi: A government primary school headmistress on Friday allegedly brandished a knife and a cleaver on school premises in Kaushambhi district, prompting her suspension after an inquiry, officials said.
The incident was reported from the primary school in Lukiya Dorma village under Kada block, where acting headmistress Shikha Singh allegedly brought the sharp objects to the school.
District Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) Kamlendra Kushwaha said that Block Education Officer Neeraj Umrao was directed to inquire into the matter after a video of the teacher holding the knife and a cleaver surfaced online.
"The female teacher has been put under suspension, and an FIR has also been registered against her, " said the BSA.
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Umrao said he received information in the morning that the headmistress had come to school carrying a knife and a cleaver. He added that some parents also complained over the phone that she had allegedly brandished the weapons at them on the way to the school.
He said statements of other school staff were recorded and a basic report was submitted to the BSA for further action.
Police reached the school and took possession of the knife and the chopper, officials said. Further departmental inquiry is underway against the teacher.
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According to Umrao, the teacher's husband, who was called to the school, claimed that her mental health was not good.
Speaking to reporters, Singh said she carried the sharp objects because she felt unsafe and wanted them for her personal security. She, however, declined to identify the person or persons from whom she claimed to face a threat.
(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
What incident occurred at the primary school in Kaushambi?
What measures were taken against the headmistress?
The headmistress was suspended following an inquiry into the incident. An FIR has also been registered against her, and a further departmental inquiry is underway.
Why did the headmistress carry the knife and cleaver?
Shikha Singh stated she carried the sharp objects because she felt unsafe and needed them for personal security. Her husband, however, claimed her mental health was not good.