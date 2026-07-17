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English NewsCitiesCM Rekha Gupta Launches 45 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Delhi's Total Crosses 415

CM Rekha Gupta Launches 45 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Delhi's Total Crosses 415

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurated 45 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, taking the city's total to over 415. The centres offer free OPD care, medicines, immunisation and 80+ diagnostic tests.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 05:02 PM (IST)

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated 45 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs from Shakurpur, reiterating the Delhi government's commitment to making quality healthcare accessible to every resident closer to their homes.

With the latest addition, the national capital now has more than 415 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs providing primary healthcare services across the city. The government said it is steadily progressing towards its target of establishing over 1,100 such centres.

The Ayushman Arogya Mandirs offer a range of free primary healthcare services, including OPD consultations, maternal and child healthcare, immunisation, essential medicines, and more than 80 types of diagnostic tests, aimed at ensuring affordable and accessible healthcare in every neighbourhood.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
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Rekha Gupta DELHI Ayushman Arogya Mandirs
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