CM Rekha Gupta Launches 45 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Delhi's Total Crosses 415

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated 45 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs from Shakurpur, reiterating the Delhi government's commitment to making quality healthcare accessible to every resident closer to their homes.

With the latest addition, the national capital now has more than 415 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs providing primary healthcare services across the city. The government said it is steadily progressing towards its target of establishing over 1,100 such centres.

The Ayushman Arogya Mandirs offer a range of free primary healthcare services, including OPD consultations, maternal and child healthcare, immunisation, essential medicines, and more than 80 types of diagnostic tests, aimed at ensuring affordable and accessible healthcare in every neighbourhood.