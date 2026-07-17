ED Raids 8 Locations Across Delhi, Bihar And Rajasthan In Bihar Illegal Sand Mining Case

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English NewsCitiesED Raids 8 Locations Across Delhi, Bihar And Rajasthan In Rs 131 Crore Illegal Sand Mining Case

ED Raids 8 Locations Across Delhi, Bihar And Rajasthan In Rs 131 Crore Illegal Sand Mining Case

ED has claimed that a geospatial analysis by IIT Patna found illegal mining worth about Rs 131 crore between 2015-16 and 2022-23.

Written By : Manoj Verma |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 02:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ED searched eight locations linked to illegal sand mining.
  • IIT Patna report confirmed ₹131 crore illegal sand extraction.
  • Bihar filed FIR following ED's shared investigation findings.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out searches at eight locations across Bihar, Delhi and Rajasthan in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining and money laundering case linked to Bihar's Banka district.

The searches were conducted by the ED's Patna Zonal Unit under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against M/s Mahadev Enclave Pvt. Ltd., which the agency alleges was involved in large-scale illegal sand mining.

According to the ED, the company is controlled by members of the Chandak family of Rajasthan's Sriganganagar, including Ashok Chandak and his son Raghav Chandak.

IIT Patna Analysis Flagged Alleged Illegal Mining

The ED said its investigation found that the company had allegedly carried out illegal sand mining over several years without the activity being reflected in official records maintained by the state's mining department.

As part of its probe, the agency commissioned IIT Patna in October 2024 to conduct a geospatial analysis of sand ghats in Banka district.

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According to the ED, the institute's report found that the company had illegally extracted sand worth approximately Rs 131 crore between the financial years 2015-16 and 2022-23.

FIR Registered After ED Shared Findings

The agency said it shared its findings with the Bihar State Mining Corporation Limited under Section 66(2) of the PMLA.

Based on the information, the Bihar government's Mines and Geology Department registered an FIR on August 21, 2025. The investigation into that case is currently underway.

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Searches Across Three States

The ED said searches were conducted at eight premises, including two locations in Banka and Patna in Bihar, one in Delhi-NCR, four in Sriganganagar and one in Jaipur in Rajasthan.

Officials said documents, digital devices and other records were being seized and examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary focus of the Enforcement Directorate's investigation?

The ED is investigating an alleged illegal sand mining and money laundering case. It targets M/s Mahadev Enclave Pvt. Ltd., accused of large-scale illegal sand extraction.

Which company and individuals are implicated in the alleged illegal mining case?

The investigation targets M/s Mahadev Enclave Pvt. Ltd. The company is controlled by members of the Chandak family, including Ashok Chandak and his son Raghav Chandak.

How was the scale of the alleged illegal sand mining assessed?

The ED commissioned IIT Patna to conduct a geospatial analysis. Their report found illegal extraction worth approximately Rs 131 crore between FY 2015-16 and 2022-23.

Where did the Enforcement Directorate conduct its recent searches?

Searches were carried out at eight locations across Bihar (Banka, Patna), Delhi-NCR, and Rajasthan (Sriganganagar, Jaipur).

Published at : 17 Jul 2026 02:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar News IIT Patna BIHAR
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