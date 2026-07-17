ED Raids 8 Locations Across Delhi, Bihar And Rajasthan In Bihar Illegal Sand Mining Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ED searched eight locations linked to illegal sand mining.

IIT Patna report confirmed ₹131 crore illegal sand extraction.

Bihar filed FIR following ED's shared investigation findings.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out searches at eight locations across Bihar, Delhi and Rajasthan in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining and money laundering case linked to Bihar's Banka district.

The searches were conducted by the ED's Patna Zonal Unit under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against M/s Mahadev Enclave Pvt. Ltd., which the agency alleges was involved in large-scale illegal sand mining.

According to the ED, the company is controlled by members of the Chandak family of Rajasthan's Sriganganagar, including Ashok Chandak and his son Raghav Chandak.

IIT Patna Analysis Flagged Alleged Illegal Mining

The ED said its investigation found that the company had allegedly carried out illegal sand mining over several years without the activity being reflected in official records maintained by the state's mining department.

As part of its probe, the agency commissioned IIT Patna in October 2024 to conduct a geospatial analysis of sand ghats in Banka district.

ALSO READ: Delhi Gets New Police Commissioner As Anurag Kumar Takes Charge, Satish Golcha Ousted

According to the ED, the institute's report found that the company had illegally extracted sand worth approximately Rs 131 crore between the financial years 2015-16 and 2022-23.

FIR Registered After ED Shared Findings

The agency said it shared its findings with the Bihar State Mining Corporation Limited under Section 66(2) of the PMLA.

Based on the information, the Bihar government's Mines and Geology Department registered an FIR on August 21, 2025. The investigation into that case is currently underway.

ALSO READ: Gurugram Man Shot Dead By Friend; Family Alleges Murder, Police Probe Accidental Firing

Searches Across Three States

The ED said searches were conducted at eight premises, including two locations in Banka and Patna in Bihar, one in Delhi-NCR, four in Sriganganagar and one in Jaipur in Rajasthan.

Officials said documents, digital devices and other records were being seized and examined as part of the ongoing investigation.