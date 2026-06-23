Heavy Rain, Hailstorm Trigger Flooding In Kashmir Valley; One Dead In Srinagar, Crops Damaged

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Heavy rains, hailstorms battered Kashmir Valley, damaging crops.

Srinagar experienced severe waterlogging; one woman died by electrocution.

Widespread flooding exposed drainage issues; authorities began cleanup efforts.

Large parts of the Kashmir Valley were battered by heavy rain on Monday afternoon, with several areas also witnessing hailstorms that caused significant damage to standing crops and apple orchards.

The severe weather disrupted normal life across the region, particularly in Srinagar, where intense rainfall led to widespread waterlogging in several localities. Amid the downpour, a 55-year-old woman lost her life after reportedly suffering an electric shock in the Naidkhadal area of the city.

The heavy showers brought temporary relief from rising temperatures but also exposed drainage challenges in many parts of the Valley, leaving residents and businesses struggling with flooded streets and inundated properties.

Srinagar Sees Severe Waterlogging

The heaviest impact was felt in Srinagar, where a spell of intense rainfall lasted for nearly an hour, flooding several neighbourhoods in both the old city and Civil Lines areas.

Water entered a number of shops and commercial establishments, causing damage to goods and property. Reports from affected areas indicated that accumulated rainwater and flood-like conditions disrupted daily activities and forced business owners to deal with losses.

Several roads became impassable as rainwater rapidly accumulated, creating difficulties for commuters and slowing traffic movement across the city.

ALSO READ | Monsoon To Hit Mumbai Soon Bringing Respite From Heat And Water Woes; IMD Issues Major Forecast

Temperature Drops as Rain Sweeps Across Valley

The rainfall extended beyond Srinagar, affecting multiple districts across the Valley. The downpour resulted in a noticeable drop in daytime temperatures, offering relief from the recent warm weather conditions.

According to officials at the Srinagar Meteorological Centre, hailstorms were also reported in parts of Srinagar and Anantnag districts. The hail caused damage to agricultural fields and apple orchards, raising concerns among farmers.

The sudden change in weather transformed several low-lying areas into waterlogged zones, with drainage systems struggling to cope with the volume of rain.

Vehicles Partially Submerged, Videos Go Viral

Residents reported extensive water accumulation in several areas of Srinagar, including Khanyar, Babademb, Nowhatta, Bagh-e-Mehtab, Mochowa and Habba Kadal. Similar conditions were reported from Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Eyewitnesses said cars and auto-rickshaws were seen partially submerged on flooded roads, forcing motorists to abandon usual routes and search for alternative paths. Visuals of waterlogged streets and stranded vehicles quickly circulated on social media.

The flooding caused significant inconvenience for residents, with many facing delays and disruptions while travelling through the affected areas.

ALSO READ | When Will Monsoon Reach Delhi? Humid Weather, Rain Keep Residents Guessing

Authorities Begin Drainage Operations

Officials have initiated efforts to remove accumulated water from the worst-affected localities and restore normal movement in the city.

Monitoring teams have been deployed to assess the situation on the ground and identify areas requiring immediate intervention. Authorities said work is underway to ensure the smooth drainage of rainwater from inundated neighbourhoods.

The administration continues to monitor conditions as cleanup and water removal operations progress across affected parts of Srinagar and nearby districts.