When Will Monsoon Reach Delhi? Humid Weather, Rain Keep Residents Guessing

Grey skies, sudden downpours and muggy conditions have become a familiar sight in Delhi over the past few days, prompting many residents to believe that the southwest monsoon has finally arrived. But weather experts say the capital is still waiting for the season's official onset.

Although rain-bearing clouds and thunderstorms have brought some relief from the oppressive summer heat, the weather currently affecting Delhi is part of the pre-monsoon transition. Such conditions often mimic the feel of the monsoon, making it difficult to distinguish between temporary weather disturbances and the actual arrival of the seasonal rains.

IMD Forecasts Rain In Coming Days

Forecasts indicate that Delhi is likely to continue witnessing spells of rain and thunderstorms over the coming days. While these showers could keep temperatures in check, high moisture levels are expected to maintain the sticky and uncomfortable conditions across the city.

The delay comes even as the southwest monsoon continues its journey across India. The system has already covered large parts of the country and is gradually advancing northward. Its current reach extends through sections of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar, with conditions favourable for further progress into adjoining areas.

Elsewhere, the monsoon remains highly active. Northeastern states are expected to bear the brunt of heavy rainfall, with Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh likely to witness intense showers. Authorities are also keeping an eye on the possibility of waterlogging and landslides in vulnerable hilly regions.

Rain To Intensify Across Eastern India

Rain activity is also expected to intensify across eastern India. Bihar, Odisha, and the sub-Himalayan areas of West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to receive significant rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in some places.

On the western coast, Konkan and Goa are set for widespread showers as monsoon systems strengthen over the Arabian Sea. Parts of Maharashtra could also receive intermittent rainfall, although the distribution is expected to vary from district to district.

Southern states, including Kerala and coastal Karnataka, are likely to remain under active monsoon influence. Telangana and parts of Andhra Pradesh may also experience isolated heavy rain.

Not every region, however, is set to benefit from cooler weather. Heatwave conditions are expected to persist over parts of Vidarbha, while isolated pockets of eastern Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh may continue to experience above-normal temperatures.