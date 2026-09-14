Kashi Vishwanath CEO Vibhushan Mishra Removed In Major Reshuffle In UP 

The Uttar Pradesh government has carried out a major administrative reshuffle, transferring 14 Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officers. The transferred officials include Additional District Magistrates, City Magistrates and other officers holding key administrative positions.

Vibhushan Mishra, the Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Vishisht Kshetra Development Council in Varanasi, is among those transferred.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple CEO Vibhushan Mishra Transferred

Vibhushan Mishra has been removed from the post of CEO of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Vishisht Kshetra Development Council, Varanasi. He has been appointed Deputy Secretary in the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

Jang Bahadur Yadav, who was serving as Additional Municipal Commissioner, Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation, has been appointed Joint Commissioner (Administration) in the office of the Commissioner, Rural Development.

Sanjay Kumar Pandey has been transferred from Additional District Magistrate (Nazul), Prayagraj, and appointed Additional District Magistrate (Administration), Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Amit Kumar-II, who was serving as Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue), Bahraich, has been appointed General Manager of the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Sugar Mills Federation.

Several Additional District Magistrates Get New Postings

Manglesh Dubey has been transferred from Additional District Magistrate (Administration), Gautam Buddh Nagar, to Deputy Director, Consolidation, Prayagraj.

Vineet Upadhyay, who was Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue), Baghpat, has been appointed General Manager of the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Sugar Mills Federation.

Ram Shankar has been transferred from Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue), Deoria, and appointed Deputy Commissioner (Administration) in the office of the Commissioner, Food and Civil Supplies.

Digvijay Pratap Singh, who was Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue), Kasganj, has been given charge as Deputy Director of the Uttar Pradesh State Agricultural Produce Market Board.

Sangam Lal has been transferred from Additional District Magistrate (Administration), Etah, and appointed Additional District Magistrate (Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply), Mirzapur.

Yogendra Singh has been transferred from Additional District Magistrate (Judicial), Jalaun, and appointed Deputy Director (Administration), Directorate of Sericulture.

Muzaffarnagar City Magistrate Also Transferred

Varakha Singh, who was serving as General Manager of the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Sugar Mills Federation, has been appointed Additional Municipal Commissioner, Varanasi Municipal Corporation.

Pankaj Prakash Rathore has been transferred from City Magistrate, Muzaffarnagar, and appointed Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue), Deoria.

Deepak Kumar Pal, currently Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bulandshahr, has been appointed the new City Magistrate of Muzaffarnagar.

Renu has been transferred from Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Hapur, and appointed Additional Municipal Commissioner, Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation.