Karnataka Woman Arrested For Performing Black Magic On Civil Judge's Chair Inside Court

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Woman performed black magic inside Karnataka courtroom.

CCTV footage captured the act, leading to her arrest.

She was remanded into 14 days judicial custody.

Accused under Karnataka's Anti-Black Magic Act, 2017.

A 65-year-old woman has been arrested in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur after she was allegedly caught on CCTV performing a black magic ritual inside a courtroom, with investigators suspecting she was attempting to influence the outcome of an ongoing civil case.

The accused, identified as Manjula, a resident of Valasanna Beedi in Chikkaballapur town, allegedly entered the courtroom and sprinkled consecrated white mustard seeds on the dais of the 1st Additional Senior Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC).

The incident came to light after CCTV cameras installed inside the courtroom captured the alleged act. Court officials later reviewed the footage and informed the police, leading to an investigation.

CCTV Footage Leads to Police Action

Following a complaint filed by Chief Administrative Officer Netra, the Chikkaballapur Town Police registered a case against Manjula under the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act, 2017.

Police said the alleged incident occurred two days before her arrest. Investigators believe the woman carried out the ritual in the belief that it could influence judicial proceedings in a civil dispute in which she was allegedly involved.

The CCTV footage is said to have played a crucial role in identifying the accused and initiating legal action.

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Woman Sent to Judicial Custody

After her arrest, Manjula was produced before a court, which remanded her to 14 days of judicial custody.

Police are continuing their investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine whether any other individuals were involved.

Investigators are also examining the alleged motive behind the ritual and its possible connection to the pending civil case.

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Black Magic Act Invoked in the Case

The case has been registered under the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act, 2017.

The legislation prohibits a range of practices deemed exploitative, superstitious or harmful and provides for legal action against individuals found promoting or engaging in such activities.

The unusual incident has attracted attention because of its alleged nature and the role CCTV footage played in uncovering the case.