12 Children Die Amid Viral Outbreak In Gujarat; Three Deaths Confirmed Due To Chandipura Virus

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Twelve children died in Gujarat viral outbreak, three confirmed.

Chandipura virus suspected in others; samples await results.

Health officials intensify preventive measures, including insecticide spraying.

Public urged to rely on official advisories, avoid rumours.

At least 12 children have died in Gujarat over the past month during a viral outbreak, with three deaths confirmed to have been caused by the Chandipura virus, according to state health authorities.

Officials said the remaining nine deaths are also suspected to be linked to the virus, although laboratory reports are still awaited. Cases have been reported from Gandhinagar, Sabarkantha, Kheda, Aravalli and Panchmahal districts.

State Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said the confirmed fatalities include two children from Godhra and one from Himmatnagar in neighbouring Rajasthan. He added that extensive preventive measures have already been launched in the affected areas.

Several Samples Under Investigation as Cases Rise

Two of the latest deaths occurred on July 11 and involved a one-year-old and a two-year-old child.

So far, samples from 27 suspected patients have been sent to Gandhinagar for testing. Of the 19 samples examined, seven have tested positive for the Chandipura virus.

Among the seven confirmed cases, three children have died while four are currently undergoing treatment. Test results for the remaining eight samples are still pending. In view of the evolving situation, the health minister chaired a review meeting on Saturday with senior health department officials to assess the outbreak.

ALSO READ | Odisha Man Dies After Wife Throws Mobile Phone On His Head During Fight

Panchmahal and Himmatnagar Report Multiple Cases

Panchmahal Divisional Deputy Director Surendra Jain said the district has so far reported 13 suspected Chandipura virus cases.

One child from Mahisagar district is on ventilator support, while five children are receiving treatment at Godhra Civil Hospital after their samples were collected for testing. Four of them are in stable condition and awaiting their reports.

Three other patients from Panchmahal are undergoing treatment at SSG Hospital in Vadodara and are reported to be in stable condition. Their test results are also awaited. Another child has been discharged from hospital.

Paediatrician Ashish Jain of Himmatnagar Civil Hospital said nine new patients were admitted between June 26 and July 13. Of these, six children died, one recovered and was discharged, while one of the two remaining hospitalised patients tested negative.

Authorities Urge Public Not to Spread Rumours

The Gujarat Health Department has appealed to the public not to panic over rumours or misinformation related to the virus circulating on social media.

Officials have urged people to rely only on official advisories issued by the health department, warning that misinformation can fuel unnecessary fear and anxiety.

Health teams continue to carry out preventive measures in affected areas as surveillance efforts are expanded.

ALSO READ | 3 Killed, 1 Injured After Car Plunges Into 150-Foot Gorge In Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur

State Orders Surveys and Insecticide Spraying

The state administration has directed detailed surveys and insecticide spraying across all 61 affected locations.

Several of these areas had also reported Chandipura virus cases in 2024. The virus is transmitted by sandflies, which are found in significant numbers in Godhra and other affected regions.

To curb further transmission, authorities have intensified vector-control measures, including increased insecticide spraying in identified hotspots.

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator