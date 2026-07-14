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English NewsCitiesMan, Woman Found Dead In Faridabad Canal With Hands Tied, Faces Injured

Man, Woman Found Dead In Faridabad Canal With Hands Tied, Faces Injured

The exact cause of death and the sequence of events will be confirmed based on the post-mortem report and forensic analysis.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 08:44 AM (IST)

Faridabad: The bodies of a man and woman, whom the police have been searching for since Saturday evening after receiving information that they had jumped into a canal here, were found with their hands tied with data cables and faces injured, officials said.

The deceased -- Akash alias Akku (23) and Rashmi alias Rajni (27) -- were fished out of the Agra canal near Shahpur Kalan here on Sunday evening.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

A senior officer said on Monday that police are working to determine whether they died from drowning or a hammer blow. The exact cause of death and the sequence of events will be confirmed based on the post-mortem report and forensic analysis, he said.

In connection with the case, the BPTP Police had registered an FIR on Saturday under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint filed by Shivam Kumar, a resident of Sector 31.

In his complaint, Shivam alleged that Akash, who frequented a gym in Sector 31, had been harassing his wife Rashmi. Though Akash had apologised after being confronted earlier, he had resumed harassing her over the last 10 days, the complaint said.

According to police, Rashmi left home in her car to meet Akash around 2 pm on Saturday. Around 4.30 pm, police received information that a young man and a woman had jumped into the Agra Canal near the BPTP bridge.

Upon reaching the scene, police found Rashmi's car abandoned. A search of the vehicle yielded two mobile phones and a blood-stained hammer, which have been seized, police said.

Since Saturday evening, the State Disaster Response Force and other investigation agencies had been searching for the two individuals, they said.

The scope of the investigation has now widened following the recovery of both bodies, they added.

Meanwhile, Akash's brother-in-law Ajay Nagar alleged that it was a murder. He claimed that Akash was summoned as part of a conspiracy, after which he was killed along with the woman.

"Police are working to determine whether the woman died from a hammer blow or by drowning in the canal. A thorough investigation is underway as both individuals were found with their hands bound by data cables," a senior police officer said.

He added that police are piecing together the sequence of events based on the post-mortem report, forensic evidence, mobile phones and other electronic evidence.

"The picture will be clear soon," the officer added. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Jul 2026 08:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Faridabad Delhi Crime Delhi NCR News
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