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HomeCitiesBride-To-Be, Parents Found Dead Day Before Wedding In Karnataka; Harassment Angle Probed

Bride-To-Be, Parents Found Dead Day Before Wedding In Karnataka; Harassment Angle Probed

A bride-to-be and her parents were found dead in Karnataka a day before her wedding, with police probing alleged harassment and blackmail.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 09:55 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Family found dead in Mysuru before daughter's wedding.
  • One man's harassment, morphed images, allegedly caused family tragedy.
  • Death note blames accused; police confirm one-sided love.
  • Villagers protested, demanding justice and thorough investigation.

Three members of a family were found dead just one day before a young woman's wedding at a village in Karnataka's Mysuru district. Police are investigating allegations that sustained harassment by a local man may have pushed the family into taking the extreme step.

The deceased have been identified as Shivanna (50), his wife Nagarathna (45), and their daughter Rakshitha (21), whose wedding was scheduled to take place on Tuesday. The bodies were discovered at their residence in Halekempayyanahundi village in T Narasipura taluk on Monday morning.

Bride-To-Be's Wedding Preparations End In Tragedy

According to preliminary findings, the family allegedly consumed poison inside their home. Investigators suspect that mounting emotional distress and fear of public humiliation may have contributed to the incident.

Rakshitha's marriage had already been fixed, and preparations for the ceremony were reportedly underway. However, police believe the family had been facing increasing pressure from a local man identified as Ullas Gowda, who allegedly wanted to marry the young woman himself.

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Harassment, Morphed Images Under Scanner

Investigators claim that after Rakshitha's marriage was arranged elsewhere, Gowda allegedly began attempting to disrupt the alliance. He is accused of sending messages and photographs to the groom and his family in an effort to cast doubts on the relationship.

According to the police probe, the situation escalated on Sunday night when Gowda allegedly shared morphed photographs of Rakshitha with him, claiming that he was romantically involved with her.

When questions were reportedly raised by the groom's family regarding the images, Rakshitha's parents are believed to have become deeply distressed. Investigators suspect the family feared social stigma and public embarrassment stemming from the allegations.

A death note recovered from the residence reportedly names Gowda as responsible for the deaths, although police have not publicly revealed its contents.

Police Confirm One-Sided Love Angle

Mysuru Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi confirmed that the investigation has uncovered a one-sided love angle in the case. “It was a case of one-sided love,” he said, as per reports.

Authorities are now examining digital evidence, witness statements and the contents of the alleged suicide note as part of the ongoing investigation.

Residents of the village also claimed that Gowda had previously been warned against harassing the family, though the exact nature and timing of those warnings are being verified.

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Village Erupts In Protest

The deaths triggered anger among local residents, who staged a protest while the bodies were being shifted for postmortem examination. Protesters demanded immediate action against the accused and called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

The bodies were later taken to KR Hospital mortuary in Mysuru for postmortem procedures.

The family's elder daughter, who is married and resides in the same village, was reportedly away from the house when the incident occurred.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who were the family members found deceased?

The deceased were Shivanna (50), his wife Nagarathna (45), and their daughter Rakshitha (21). Their bodies were found in Halekempayyanahundi village.

What is believed to be the cause of their deaths?

Preliminary findings suggest the family allegedly consumed poison. Investigators suspect emotional distress and fear of public humiliation contributed to the incident.

Who is suspected of harassing the family?

A local man named Ullas Gowda is suspected. He allegedly harassed Rakshitha and tried to disrupt her wedding by sending morphed images to the groom's family.

Was any evidence found regarding the alleged harassment?

A death note recovered from the residence reportedly names Ullas Gowda as responsible for the deaths. Police also confirmed a

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 09:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mysuru Karnataka CRime News
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