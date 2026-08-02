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English NewsNewsWorldChina Gansu Flash Flood Death Toll Rises To 25 Amid Heavy Rain

China Gansu Flash Flood Death Toll Rises To 25 Amid Heavy Rain

Chinese authorities will launch an investigation into the floods, amid warnings of further landslides as the rainy weather continues.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 10:18 PM (IST)
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  • National commission will investigate the deadly tourist area incident.

Edited by: Rana Taha

The death toll after a flash flood in the northern Gansu province of China has climbed to 25, according to state media reports.

The flood has left 23 others injured, the ⁠official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

What do we know about the Gansu flash floods?

The Shuangshimen Scenic Area, a popular tourist spot for camping, was hit by a flash flood on July 26, with state media initially reporting 10 deaths and 23 injuries.

The country's national commission for disaster prevention said it would oversee an investigation into the event.

Videos of the flood show a deluge ripping through a valley where several tents and cars were parked.

Authorities have warned of further landslides, including in ‌Dingxi, ​as heavy downpour continues in the annual flood season.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

Beijing and Inner Mongolia also issued weather warnings on Sunday as China's ​weather observatory warned of heavy rain, high winds and thunderstorms across a large stretch of the country from ⁠the southwest ​to the northeast.

 

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About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 02 Aug 2026 10:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Natural Disaster China Gansu Flash Flood
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