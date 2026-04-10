Karnataka: 3 Labourers Killed, 4 Injured After Landslide Hits Contruction Site At Hulikal Ghat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Landslide at Hulikal Ghat road construction kills three labourers.

Seven workers buried; three died, four injured and hospitalized.

Incident occurred during retaining wall construction on ghat section.

Investigation launched into safety measures at the worksite.

Three labourers were killed and four others injured after a landslide struck a road construction site at Hulikal Ghat in this district, police said on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Raghavendra (37), Raju (30), and Shabbir (40), all engaged in wall construction work at the site, they said.

The incident occurred on late Thursday afternoon at a hairpin bend in Hulikal Ghat in Hosanagara taluk when workers were engaged in road-related works along the Kundapura-Shivamogga stretch, they said.

According to officials, a large quantity of soil and rocks suddenly caved in from the hillside, burying workers.

A total of seven workers were caught in the landslide. Three labourers died on the spot after being trapped under the debris.

Rescue teams managed to pull out four injured workers and shift them to hospitals in nearby areas, including Kundapura and Udupi, for treatment, they said.

The mishap took place during ongoing efforts to build a retaining wall aimed at ensuring the safety of vehicles navigating the ghat section, which is known for its steep curves and landslide-prone terrain.

An SDRF team from Mangaluru reached the place early Friday morning and took up the relief work.

Police, fire and emergency personnel rushed to the spot soon after the incident and launched rescue operations.

Authorities said the sudden collapse of loose soil and rocks from the upper slope is suspected to have triggered the landslip.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to ascertain whether adequate safety measures were in place at the worksite.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)