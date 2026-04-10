Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesKarnataka: 3 Labourers Killed, 4 Injured After Landslide Hits Contruction Site At Hulikal Ghat

Karnataka: 3 Labourers Killed, 4 Injured After Landslide Hits Contruction Site At Hulikal Ghat

Three labourers died and four were injured after a landslide buried workers at a road construction site in Karnataka’s Hulikal Ghat. Authorities are probing safety lapses at the site.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Landslide at Hulikal Ghat road construction kills three labourers.
  • Seven workers buried; three died, four injured and hospitalized.
  • Incident occurred during retaining wall construction on ghat section.
  • Investigation launched into safety measures at the worksite.

Three labourers were killed and four others injured after a landslide struck a road construction site at Hulikal Ghat in this district, police said on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Raghavendra (37), Raju (30), and Shabbir (40), all engaged in wall construction work at the site, they said.

The incident occurred on late Thursday afternoon at a hairpin bend in Hulikal Ghat in Hosanagara taluk when workers were engaged in road-related works along the Kundapura-Shivamogga stretch, they said.

According to officials, a large quantity of soil and rocks suddenly caved in from the hillside, burying workers.

A total of seven workers were caught in the landslide. Three labourers died on the spot after being trapped under the debris.

Rescue teams managed to pull out four injured workers and shift them to hospitals in nearby areas, including Kundapura and Udupi, for treatment, they said.

The mishap took place during ongoing efforts to build a retaining wall aimed at ensuring the safety of vehicles navigating the ghat section, which is known for its steep curves and landslide-prone terrain.

An SDRF team from Mangaluru reached the place early Friday morning and took up the relief work.

Police, fire and emergency personnel rushed to the spot soon after the incident and launched rescue operations.

Authorities said the sudden collapse of loose soil and rocks from the upper slope is suspected to have triggered the landslip.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to ascertain whether adequate safety measures were in place at the worksite. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP unveils Bengal manifesto promising jobs, safety, welfare push ahead of crucial polls

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the landslide at the road construction site?

Three laborers were killed in the landslide at the Hulikal Ghat road construction site.

Where did the landslide occur?

The landslide occurred at a road construction site at Hulikal Ghat in Hosanagara taluk, along the Kundapura-Shivamogga stretch.

What was the cause of the landslide?

A large quantity of soil and rocks suddenly caved in from the hillside, and the sudden collapse of loose soil and rocks from the upper slope is suspected to have triggered it.

What was the purpose of the construction work at the site?

The construction work involved building a retaining wall to enhance the safety of vehicles on the steep and landslide-prone ghat section.

Published at : 10 Apr 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Landslide Karnataka Hulikal Ghat Tragedy
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Karnataka: 3 Labourers Killed, 4 Injured After Landslide Hits Contruction Site At Hulikal Ghat
Karnataka: 3 Labourers Killed, 4 Injured After Landslide Hits Contruction Site At Hulikal Ghat
Cities
Bengaluru Student Dies By Suicide, Hours After Announcement Of Exam Results; Had Failed In 3 Subjects
Bengaluru Student Dies By Suicide, Hours After Announcement Of Exam Results
Cities
UP SIR Final Voter List 2026 Released: How To Check Your Name Online
UP SIR Final Voter List 2026 Released: How To Check Your Name Online
Cities
Madhya Pradesh Transfers 26 IAS Officers, 14 District Collectors In Major Reshuffle
Madhya Pradesh Transfers 26 IAS Officers, 14 District Collectors In Major Reshuffle
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP unveils Bengal manifesto promising jobs, safety, welfare push ahead of crucial polls
Breaking News: Justice Yashwant Verma Resigns Amid Cash Scandal, Submits Resignation to President
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Oath Row Sparks Fierce Debate Between RJD and JD(U) Over Bihar CM Future
Bihar's Political Shift: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Amidst Rising CM Speculations
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP; Marks a Turning Point in Bihar's Political Landscape
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Military Theaterisation Will Impact India's External Relations, Coordination Is Key
Opinion
Embed widget