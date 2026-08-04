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English NewsCitiesRam Temple Donation Case: Trust Audits Gold, Silver Worth Crores In SBI Locker

Ram Temple Donation Case: Trust Audits Gold, Silver Worth Crores In SBI Locker

The Ram temple trust reviewed gold, silver and other valuables worth crores in an SBI locker in Ayodhya as records were verified ahead of the SIT resuming its probe into the alleged donation theft.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trust secretary reviewed valuables and records at Ayodhya bank.
  • Review follows alleged Ram temple offering theft investigation.
  • SIT formed, FIR registered, eight individuals were arrested.

Ayodhya: The interim general secretary of the Ram temple trust reviewed items of gold, silver and other precious metals worth crores of rupees, along with related records, kept in a bank locker here, temple sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, interim general secretary Krishna Mohan visited the State Bank of India branch in Ayodhya on Monday evening and remained there till late at night while an inventory of the valuables was prepared and photographs of items of gold, silver and other precious metals deposited in the bank locker were taken.

The sources said Krishna Mohan had been engaged over the past three days in verifying the trust's account ledgers and other records, following which a final inventory of funds and precious metals was prepared.

They added that the newly constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed on the directions of the Supreme Court following the alleged Ram temple offering theft case, is expected to resume its work on Tuesday.

Krishna Mohan did not respond to media queries regarding his visit to the bank.

Asked about the arrangements at the Ram temple, he said, "Please come, all of you, have darshan and see for yourselves. If there is any shortcoming, then tell us." The alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations came to light in the first week of June, following which the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 13 to probe the allegations and was initially given 15 days to probe the allegations.

Following the submission of the preliminary SIT report on June 23, an FIR was registered on June 25 and eight accused -- Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav -- were arrested. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the interim general secretary of the Ram temple trust review recently?

Krishna Mohan, the interim general secretary, reviewed gold, silver, and other precious metals along with related records in a bank locker. He also verified the trust's account ledgers over the past three days.

Why was an inventory of the Ram temple trust's valuables prepared?

An inventory was prepared following the alleged Ram temple offering theft case. A newly constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) is expected to resume its work on Tuesday to probe the allegations.

When did the alleged Ram temple embezzlement case come to light?

The alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations came to light in the first week of June. The Uttar Pradesh government subsequently constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 13.

Published at : 04 Aug 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ram Temple Ayodhya SIT Investigation Temple Donations SBI Locker
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