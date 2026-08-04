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English NewsCitiesKanwar Yatra Turns Violent In Meerut: Bike Allegedly Damages Kanwar, Cop Injured

Kanwar Yatra Turns Violent In Meerut: Bike Allegedly Damages Kanwar, Cop Injured

A bike allegedly hit a kanwar on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway in Meerut, sparking a clash between devotees. A head constable suffered injuries while trying to stop the violence.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral video showed suspects assaulted, not officers, SSP clarified.

Meerut: A clash broke out between two groups of devotees here after a motorcycle allegedly damaged a kanwar (pot used for carrying Ganga water) on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway, leaving a head constable injured while trying to intervene, police said on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avinash Pandey said a video went viral on social media that falsely claimed that policemen were assaulted during the clash.

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The incident occurred on the night of August 2 near Garam Dharam Hotel in the Daurala police station area, where some kanwariyas were resting with their kanwars in the lane reserved for pilgrims.

According to the SSP, Sonu and his associate were riding to Haridwar to collect Ganga water when their motorcycle allegedly struck and damaged a kanwar kept on the road, triggering an argument that escalated into a physical altercation.

Police from Daurala police station and the sector police in-charge reached the spot after receiving information about the clash.

As police were taking Sonu and his associate away in a government vehicle, some kanwariyas allegedly assaulted the duo.

"The persons seen being assaulted in the viral video are not policemen but Sonu and his associate," Pandey said, dismissing the claims circulating on social media.

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He said a head constable sustained injuries to his hand, shoulder and abdomen while trying to defuse the situation and underwent a medical examination.

Based on a complaint lodged by the sector police in-charge, an FIR has been registered against the accused and the motorcycle involved has been seized, the SSP said.

Further legal action is underway, he added. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Was anyone injured in the Meerut clash?

Yes, a head constable sustained injuries to his hand, shoulder, and abdomen while attempting to defuse the situation. He subsequently underwent a medical examination.

Published at : 04 Aug 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Meerut 'Kanwar Yatra' UTTAR PRADESH Delhi-Dehradun Highway
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