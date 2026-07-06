Senior Doctor Found Dead at Delhi's Ambedkar Hospital; Police Recover Note, Probe Underway

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Senior resident doctor found dead in Delhi hospital duty room.

Room was locked; police found note, syringes, medicine vials.

Forensic teams examining evidence; post-mortem report awaited.

A 35-year-old senior resident doctor was found dead inside a duty room at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Delhi's Civil Lines area, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police said a PCR call was received by the Civil Lines police station on the morning of July 5. Officers reached the hospital, where they were informed that Dr Simarpreet Singh Anand, a senior resident in the Department of Anaesthesia, had been found unconscious inside Duty Room No. 109.

The room was locked from the inside. Hospital staff broke open the door at around 9 a.m. and rushed the doctor to the emergency department, where he was declared dead by attending doctors.

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Police Recover Note, Begin Forensic Examination

Dr Anand, a resident of Ludhiana in Punjab, had been serving as a senior resident in the hospital's anaesthesia department for the past three years. He was on night duty from 8 p.m. on July 4 until 8 a.m. on July 5.

Police said a cannula had been inserted into his left hand. According to investigators, it was placed at around 10 p.m. at the doctor's request by a technical assistant.

A district crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team from Rohini examined the scene. Investigators recovered syringes, empty medicine vials, a handwritten note and a diary from a black bag found inside the room.

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Investigation Focuses On All Aspects

Police said the recovered note will form part of the investigation. They are examining its contents along with other evidence collected from the scene.

The body has been kept in the mortuary, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted by a medical board. Civil Lines police said the investigation is continuing.

Family Informed, Probe Continues

According to police, Dr Anand was originally from Ludhiana and had been working at the hospital for the past three years.

Authorities have not announced any conclusions regarding the circumstances of the death, and officials said the investigation will proceed based on forensic findings, the post-mortem report and other evidence.