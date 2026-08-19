Bihar: Detergent Powder Served Instead Of Salt In Mid-Day Meal, 40 Students Fall Ill

At least 40 students of Parasi Middle School in Bihar's Nalanda district fell ill on Tuesday after detergent powder was allegedly served instead of salt with their mid-day meal, officials said.

The students reportedly developed stomach pain and vomiting after eating the meal and were taken to Bihar Sharif Model Hospital for treatment. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Noorsarai police station.

News of the incident prompted worried parents and relatives to rush to the hospital, where they gathered for updates on the condition of the children.

Detergent Powder Reportedly Served By Mistake

A school teacher said the mid-day meal had been supplied by another school. The soybean curry served to the students was reportedly short of salt. The teacher said students who asked for salt were mistakenly given detergent powder instead.

The children consumed the meal without realising the mix-up. They soon began reporting stomach pain and vomiting, following which school authorities arranged for the affected students to be taken to the hospital.

Doctors Monitor Students

Doctors at Bihar Sharif Model Hospital began treating the students immediately. Nalanda Civil Surgeon Dr Jai Prakash Singh, along with other doctors, was present at the hospital to monitor the children.

“All the children are safe and are receiving treatment,” Dr Jai Prakash Singh said. He assured the families that the students were being closely monitored and that medical teams were taking all necessary measures for their recovery.