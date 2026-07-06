Man Shoots Dead Wife At Girlfriend's Home Three Months After Marriage Near Delhi

A 25-year-old man and his alleged girlfriend have been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife just three months after their marriage in Haryana's Manesar. Police claim the duo conspired to kill the woman so they could continue their long-term relationship.

The case was reported on May 22 after the victim's mother approached Manesar Police Station, alleging that her 22-year-old daughter had gone missing a day earlier. The woman had married Ankit, a resident of Manesar, in February this year.

According to the complaint, repeated attempts by the family to locate her and seek answers from her in-laws yielded no clear response. Suspecting foul play, the victim's mother filed a police complaint, prompting officers to register a missing person case under relevant legal provisions.

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During the investigation, police recovered the woman's body from a room in Manesar on May 22. Preliminary findings indicated that she had been shot dead, following which investigators added murder charges and launched a detailed probe.

Police subsequently arrested the victim's husband, Ankit, and his alleged accomplice, 38-year-old Rajni Devi, a resident of Jhajjar district. Investigators said Ankit operates a tobacco shop in Manesar, while Rajni worked at a beauty parlour in the area.

According to police, the two had allegedly been in a relationship for nearly three years before Ankit's marriage. Investigators believe they hatched the murder plan at Rajni's rented accommodation. On the day of the incident, Ankit allegedly brought his wife to the room, where the two accused are suspected of shooting her dead.

Police further alleged that the firearm used in the crime had been procured from Uttar Pradesh around two months before the killing and was purchased specifically to execute the plan.

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After the alleged murder, the accused reportedly fled first to Haridwar and later crossed into Nepal to evade arrest. Police said they remained absconding until June 30, when they returned to India.

The Crime Branch arrested both suspects in Manesar soon after their return. They were produced before a court, which remanded them to five days of police custody.

Investigators said the interrogation is ongoing as police work to recover the murder weapon and collect additional evidence related to the case.