Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesKannauj Traffic Cop In Trouble Over Islam-Related Remarks In Viral Video; Probe Ordered

Kannauj Traffic Cop In Trouble Over Islam-Related Remarks In Viral Video; Probe Ordered

Hindu groups accused him of religious propagation in uniform, prompting an investigation and his reassignment to line duty by the Superintendent of Police.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 05:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A traffic sub-inspector from Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district, widely known on social media for his traffic awareness videos, has landed in serious trouble after a video featuring his remarks went viral. TSI Afak Khan had gained popularity for creating videos on traffic rules, drawing millions of views across Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms, often earning praise for his outreach efforts.

The controversy stems from an incident in the Thathiya area, where Afak Khan was addressing students at a private school as part of a traffic awareness programme. During his interaction with students, he cited an example related to daughters, making remarks that later triggered widespread backlash.

Viral Video Deepens Trouble for Traffic Sub-Inspector

In the viral clip, Afak Khan is heard saying that in ancient Arabia, newborn daughters were buried alive and marriage was considered dishonourable, but that this changed after the arrival of Prophet Muhammad, who, according to him, ensured protection for daughters. Once the video surfaced online, it sparked sharp reactions and protests on social media platforms.

Hindu Groups Allege Religious Propagation, Seek Action

Several Hindu organisations accused the officer of promoting religion while wearing the police uniform and demanded strict action. Members of the Bajrang Dal met Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar and submitted a written complaint, alleging that the TSI was propagating a particular religion in uniform.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Superintendent of Police acted swiftly and placed TSI Afak Khan on line duty. The issue remains under discussion, and further inquiry into the matter is currently underway by the police department.

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 05:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Traffic Police Kannauj News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
PM Modi Receives Oman’s Highest Civilian Award, Adding 29th International Honour
PM Modi Receives Oman’s Highest Civilian Award, Adding 29th International Honour
States
'She Defied Strict Purdah, Stepped Out Without Burqa': Shamli Man Confesses To Killing Wife, Daughters
'She Defied Strict Purdah, Stepped Out Without Burqa': Shamli Man Confesses To Killing Wife, Daughters
News
Hijab Debate: Javed Akhtar Clarifies Stand, Opposes Purdah, Condemns Nitish Kumar
Hijab Debate: Javed Akhtar Clarifies Stand, Opposes Purdah, Condemns Nitish Kumar
Cities
'Kerala Aiyye...': Tharoor Makes Case For South India Winter Cricket After Fog Washout In Lucknow
'Kerala Aiyye...': Tharoor Makes Case For South India Winter Cricket After Fog Washout In Lucknow
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Bars Entry of Non-BS6 Vehicles from Other States, Border Checks Tightened Amid Severe Pollution
VB-G RAM G Bill: Parliament Uproar Over VBG Ram-G Bill, Kharge Says Removing Gandhi’s Name Won’t End Corruption
India-Oman Relations: PM Narendra Modi in Oman, to Address Indian Community in Muscat During Two-Day Visit
Breaking: Delhi Pollution Crackdown Tightens Under GRAP-4, Even VIP Vehicles Fined as Smog Deepens
Breaking: Delhi Police Bust ₹16 Crore Cyber Fraud Racket, Accused Arrested Across Multiple States
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget