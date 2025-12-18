Kannauj Traffic Cop In Trouble Over Islam-Related Remarks In Viral Video; Probe Ordered

A traffic sub-inspector from Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district, widely known on social media for his traffic awareness videos, has landed in serious trouble after a video featuring his remarks went viral. TSI Afak Khan had gained popularity for creating videos on traffic rules, drawing millions of views across Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms, often earning praise for his outreach efforts.

The controversy stems from an incident in the Thathiya area, where Afak Khan was addressing students at a private school as part of a traffic awareness programme. During his interaction with students, he cited an example related to daughters, making remarks that later triggered widespread backlash.

Viral Video Deepens Trouble for Traffic Sub-Inspector

In the viral clip, Afak Khan is heard saying that in ancient Arabia, newborn daughters were buried alive and marriage was considered dishonourable, but that this changed after the arrival of Prophet Muhammad, who, according to him, ensured protection for daughters. Once the video surfaced online, it sparked sharp reactions and protests on social media platforms.

Traffic Sub-Inspector, Afaq Khan from Kannauj is teaching about Islam while wearing a police uniform.



How can this be allowed @TrafficKannauj @uptrafficpolice @Uppolice ? pic.twitter.com/3JuyusQoAu — Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) December 12, 2025

Hindu Groups Allege Religious Propagation, Seek Action

Several Hindu organisations accused the officer of promoting religion while wearing the police uniform and demanded strict action. Members of the Bajrang Dal met Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar and submitted a written complaint, alleging that the TSI was propagating a particular religion in uniform.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Superintendent of Police acted swiftly and placed TSI Afak Khan on line duty. The issue remains under discussion, and further inquiry into the matter is currently underway by the police department.