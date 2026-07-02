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English NewsCitiesUP’s Kannauj Sees Brutal Domestic Attack: Man Hits Wife With Axe, Dies by Suicide

UP’s Kannauj Sees Brutal Domestic Attack: Man Hits Wife With Axe, Dies by Suicide

A domestic dispute in UP’s Kannauj turned tragic after a man allegedly attacked his wife with an axe and later died by suicide. The injured woman is undergoing treatment and is out of danger.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A 50-year-old man attacked his wife with an axe.
  • Wife sustained serious injuries, now stable in hospital.
  • Husband then committed suicide by hanging himself nearby.

Kannauj (UP): A 50-year-old man on Thursday allegedly attacked his wife with an axe following a domestic dispute before committing suicide by hanging himself from a tree, police said.

Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said the incident occurred around 10 am in Rur village under the Khadini police outpost of Saurikh police station.

Govind Dubey allegedly got into an argument with his wife, Aarti, 46, over a domestic issue and, in a fit of rage, attacked her with an axe, leaving her seriously injured, the SP said.

Neighbours rushed the woman to the Community Health Centre, from where she was referred to the Government Medical College at Tirwa due to the severity of her injuries, where she is undergoing treatment and is stated to be out of danger, the police said.

After attacking his wife, Govind left the house and allegedly hanged himself from a tree about 300 metres away, the SP said, adding that his body was recovered and sent for a post-mortem.

Circle Officer Suresh Kumar said a forensic team was called to inspect the scene.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the deceased was addicted to alcohol and frequently quarrelled with his wife over domestic issues, the officer said.

The couple is survived by a 19-year-old son and a nine-year-old daughter.

The police are conducting further investigation into the incident.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.) 

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Rur village?

A 50-year-old man, Govind Dubey, allegedly attacked his wife, Aarti, with an axe during a domestic dispute, then committed suicide by hanging himself.

What was the condition of the wife after the attack?

Aarti, 46, was seriously injured and hospitalized. She is currently undergoing treatment at Government Medical College at Tirwa and is now stated to be out of danger.

What was the suspected motive behind the incident?

Preliminary inquiry suggests the deceased, Govind Dubey, was addicted to alcohol and frequently quarrelled with his wife over domestic issues.

Published at : 02 Jul 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Domestic Violence UP CRime News
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