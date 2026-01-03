JNU Students Accuse Admin Of Targeting Leaders Over Library Surveillance Protest

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) in a statement accused the university administration of targeting student representatives after Delhi Police served enquiry notices to current and former union office bearers over protests against surveillance measures in the university library.

According to an official statement, the notices followed an FIR lodged by the JNU administration against JNUSU president Aditi Mishra, vice president Gopika, general secretary Sunil, joint secretary Danish and former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar.

Speaking to PTI, Mishra said that JNUSU office bearers have been called to the police station on Saturday. "JNUSU office bearers and former JNU president have been called to the police station for questioning," Mishra said.

The statement read that enquiry notices have now been served by Delhi Police for opposing the installation of facial recognition cameras and magnetic entry gates at the B R Ambedkar Central Library. The union alleged that the move was intended to silence student voices and intimidate activists.

It further read that the students have long raised concerns over what they describe as the "disastrous condition" of the central library, alleging fund cuts and administrative neglect.

For years, they have demanded more books, increased seating capacity and extended library hours. Instead, the union said, the administration chose to invest the limited resources in surveillance infrastructure, which students argue restricts movement and infringes on privacy, the statement said.

According to JNUSU, the magnetic gates were first installed in August last year without consultation. Large-scale protests led by the then JNUSU president, vice president, general secretary and joint secretary forced the administration to remove the gates.

Library officials had subsequently assured students that any future decision would be taken by an independent committee with students' representation.

The union claimed that the administration went back on this assurance by reinstalling the gates during the JNUSU elections in November 2025, when much of the student community was preoccupied with the poll process. The newly elected union protested the move, following which, JNUSU alleged, the administration issued proctorial notices and filed police complaints.

JNUSU condemned what it described as a "dastardly attack" and demanded the immediate withdrawal of all cases against the student leaders.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)