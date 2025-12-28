Brigitte Bardot Dies At 91: French Screen Legend & Animal Rights Activist Passes Away

Brigitte Bardot, the legendary French actor, singer and cultural phenomenon who rose to global fame in the 1950s before turning away from cinema to become one of the world’s most prominent animal rights activists, has passed away at the age of 91.

The news was confirmed by the Brigitte Bardot Foundation in an official statement issued on Sunday. “The Brigitte Bardot foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its founder and president, Madame Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actress and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation,” the statement said, without disclosing further details.

From Saint-Tropez to Global Stardom

Born in Paris in 1934, Bardot grew up in a conservative Catholic household and initially trained as a ballet dancer, earning admission to the prestigious Conservatoire de Paris. Alongside her dance education, she began modelling and appeared on the cover of Elle magazine at just 15 — a moment that would set her on the path to cinema.

Her breakthrough came in 1956 with And God Created Woman, written and directed by Roger Vadim, whom she had married four years earlier. Set in Saint-Tropez, the film propelled Bardot to international fame and established her as the embodiment of sensual freedom on screen. Over the next two decades, she became one of France’s most recognisable cultural exports, redefining femininity and celebrity for a new generation.

Cinema, Music and Cultural Influence

Throughout the 1960s, Bardot starred in several landmark films, including The Truth, Very Private Affair and Jean-Luc Godard’s Contempt. She later appeared in international productions such as Viva Maria! and Shalako, sharing screen space with stars like Jeanne Moreau and Sean Connery.

Parallel to her acting career, Bardot also made her mark in music. She recorded the original version of Serge Gainsbourg’s Je T’Aime … Moi Non Plus, a track that would later become iconic after being re-recorded with Jane Birkin.

Her influence extended far beyond cinema. Intellectuals and artists celebrated her as a symbol of liberation, with Simone de Beauvoir famously analysing her cultural impact in an essay. In 1969, Bardot was selected as the first real-life model for Marianne, the emblem of the French Republic.

Turning Away from Fame and Embracing Activism

Despite her global success, Bardot grew disillusioned with stardom. Reflecting on her fame years later, she told The Guardian in 1996, “The madness which surrounded me always seemed unreal. I was never really prepared for the life of a star.”

She retired from acting in 1973 at the age of 39 and dedicated herself fully to animal welfare. Her activism included high-profile campaigns against seal hunting, protests over animal slaughter practices, and the founding of the Brigitte Bardot Foundation in 1986.

Controversies and Political Views

While Bardot became a prominent voice for animal rights, her later years were marked by controversy due to her outspoken political opinions. Her public comments on immigration, religion and minorities led to multiple convictions for inciting racial hatred in France. She also openly supported France’s far-right Front National, later renamed National Rally.

Personal Life and Legacy

Bardot was married four times and had one son, Nicholas, born in 1960. Her relationships and life choices were frequently scrutinised, but her cultural impact remained undeniable.

From a defining symbol of 20th-century cinema to a polarising activist figure, Brigitte Bardot’s life was marked by reinvention, influence and controversy — leaving behind a legacy that continues to shape discussions around fame, freedom and activism.