Punjabi Farmer Dies After Alleged Assault By Migrant Labourer In Nawanshahr Village

A Punjabi farmer died after allegedly being assaulted by a migrant labourer and his family in Mandali village, adjacent to Nawanshahr, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Davinder Singh, son of Ajit Singh, a resident of Mandali village in Nawanshahr district. Police have registered a case against the accused migrant labourer and are investigating the incident.

Dispute Escalated Into Violence

According to police sources, the incident stemmed from a dispute that occurred a few days earlier. Davinder Singh and the migrant labourer had an argument during which Singh allegedly slapped the labourer. The matter reportedly escalated due to this earlier altercation.

On the day of the incident, the migrant labourer allegedly came to Singh’s house and began abusing him. When Singh objected, an argument broke out, following which the labourer allegedly assaulted him with a heavy object, causing serious injuries.

Confirms Bought Dead At Hospital

Singh’s wife, Palwinder Kaur, alleged that the labourer attacked her husband at their home and struck him during the altercation. Davinder Singh was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Phagwara, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Hospital authorities said the exact cause of death would be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.

The body has been kept at the hospital mortuary, and police said further legal action will be taken after receiving the post-mortem report and recording statements. Tension prevails in the village following the incident.