Jhansi's First Woman Auto Driver Murdered: Love, Betrayal & Fatal Shooting



The prime accused, Mukesh Jha, who had been in a live-in relationship with her, has been arrested following a police chase.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 06:28 PM (IST)
Jhansi’s first woman auto-rickshaw driver, Anita Chaudhary, 45, was found dead near Station Road under Navabad police limits around 2:30 am on Monday, January 4. She had left home for work the previous night and did not return, prompting her family to raise the alarm. Her auto-rickshaw was found a short distance away, with jewellery and her mobile phone missing. Anita had become a symbol of breaking gender barriers after starting her auto-rickshaw business in 2021. She was the main breadwinner for her family in a region where social norms remain rigid.

Police Investigation And Arrest

An FIR was lodged against Mukesh Jha (37), along with his brother-in-law Manoj Jha (35) and son Shivam Jha (18) on murder charges. Mukesh, who had a previous live-in relationship with Anita, went absconding, while Manoj and Shivam were arrested earlier. A reward of ₹25,000 was announced for information on Mukesh’s whereabouts. Police later tracked Mukesh, who attempted to flee and fired at officers. In the retaliatory firing, he was shot in the right leg and taken into custody. During questioning, he reportedly confessed to killing Anita over feelings of betrayal in their past relationship. A Tale of Love and BetrayalInvestigators revealed that Mukesh and Anita had been in a live-in relationship for around four years before she ended it six months ago.

Love, Betrayal Lead To Murder

Mukesh, who was already married with a son, allegedly became enraged over her interactions with another man. The couple had previously clashed publicly, and Anita had even lodged an FIR against him. On the night of January 4, Anita was dropping a passenger when Mukesh’s car chased her auto-rickshaw. He reportedly overtook the vehicle, blocked the road, and shot her at close range.Senior police officials confirmed that the case is under detailed investigation as authorities continue to piece together the events leading to the tragic murder of Jhansi’s pioneering woman auto driver.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Anita Chaudhary and why was she notable?

Anita Chaudhary was Jhansi's first woman auto-rickshaw driver, who became a symbol of breaking gender barriers after starting her business in 2021. She was the main breadwinner for her family.

What happened to Anita Chaudhary?

Anita Chaudhary was found dead near Station Road on January 4th. Her auto-rickshaw was found nearby, with jewelry and her mobile phone missing.

Who has been arrested in connection with Anita Chaudhary's murder?

Mukesh Jha, his brother-in-law Manoj Jha, and his son Shivam Jha were named in the FIR. Manoj and Shivam were arrested, and Mukesh was later apprehended after an exchange of gunfire.

What was the motive behind Anita Chaudhary's murder?

Mukesh Jha, who had a past live-in relationship with Anita, reportedly confessed to killing her over feelings of betrayal after she ended their relationship.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Jan 2026 06:28 PM (IST)
