Jhansi’s First Woman Auto Driver Murdered: Love, Betrayal & Fatal Shooting

Jhansi’s first woman auto-rickshaw driver, Anita Chaudhary, 45, was found dead near Station Road under Navabad police limits around 2:30 am on Monday, January 4. She had left home for work the previous night and did not return, prompting her family to raise the alarm. Her auto-rickshaw was found a short distance away, with jewellery and her mobile phone missing. Anita had become a symbol of breaking gender barriers after starting her auto-rickshaw business in 2021. She was the main breadwinner for her family in a region where social norms remain rigid.

Police Investigation And Arrest

An FIR was lodged against Mukesh Jha (37), along with his brother-in-law Manoj Jha (35) and son Shivam Jha (18) on murder charges. Mukesh, who had a previous live-in relationship with Anita, went absconding, while Manoj and Shivam were arrested earlier. A reward of ₹25,000 was announced for information on Mukesh’s whereabouts. Police later tracked Mukesh, who attempted to flee and fired at officers. In the retaliatory firing, he was shot in the right leg and taken into custody. During questioning, he reportedly confessed to killing Anita over feelings of betrayal in their past relationship. A Tale of Love and BetrayalInvestigators revealed that Mukesh and Anita had been in a live-in relationship for around four years before she ended it six months ago.

Love, Betrayal Lead To Murder

Mukesh, who was already married with a son, allegedly became enraged over her interactions with another man. The couple had previously clashed publicly, and Anita had even lodged an FIR against him. On the night of January 4, Anita was dropping a passenger when Mukesh’s car chased her auto-rickshaw. He reportedly overtook the vehicle, blocked the road, and shot her at close range.Senior police officials confirmed that the case is under detailed investigation as authorities continue to piece together the events leading to the tragic murder of Jhansi’s pioneering woman auto driver.