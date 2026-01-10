Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Calls Hamas A 'Terrorist' Organisation Amid Queens Protest

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned pro-Hamas chants during a protest outside a Queens synagogue, calling them “support for a terrorist organization”.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 05:53 PM (IST)
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned pro-Hamas chants during a protest outside a synagogue in Queens on Thursday night. The protest, led by the Palestinian Assembly for Liberation (PAL-Awda), included demonstrators chanting in support of Hamas, while counter-protesters reportedly shouted racial and homophobic slurs. During the protest, demonstrators reportedly chanted, “Say it loud, say it clear, we support Hamas here.” Responding to criticism over his initial statements, Mamdani told The New York Times that such rhetoric and displays were wrong and have no place in New York City.

He added that his team was coordinating with the NYPD to ensure public safety while protecting the constitutional right to protest. On X (formerly Twitter), Mamdani further clarified: “Chants in support of a terrorist organization have no place in our city.”

Other Leaders Condemn Pro-Hamas Chants

Several other New York leaders also denounced the chants:

  • Attorney General Letitia James: “Hamas is a terrorist organisation. We do not support terrorists. Period.”

  • Governor Kathy Hochul: “Hamas is a terrorist organisation that calls for the genocide of Jews. This type of rhetoric is disgusting, dangerous, and has no place in New York.”

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “Marching into a predominantly Jewish neighborhood and leading with a chant saying ‘we support Hamas’ is a disgusting and antisemitic thing to do. Pretty basic!”

Mamdani and city leaders emphasised the importance of maintaining safety around houses of worship while upholding the right to peaceful protest.

Published at : 10 Jan 2026 05:53 PM (IST)
New York Terrorist Hamas Zohran Mamdani
