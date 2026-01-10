Mayor Mamdani condemned pro-Hamas chants during a protest outside a synagogue in Queens. He stated such rhetoric has no place in New York City.
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Calls Hamas A 'Terrorist' Organisation Amid Queens Protest
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned pro-Hamas chants during a protest outside a Queens synagogue, calling them “support for a terrorist organization”.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned pro-Hamas chants during a protest outside a synagogue in Queens on Thursday night. The protest, led by the Palestinian Assembly for Liberation (PAL-Awda), included demonstrators chanting in support of Hamas, while counter-protesters reportedly shouted racial and homophobic slurs. During the protest, demonstrators reportedly chanted, “Say it loud, say it clear, we support Hamas here.” Responding to criticism over his initial statements, Mamdani told The New York Times that such rhetoric and displays were wrong and have no place in New York City.
He added that his team was coordinating with the NYPD to ensure public safety while protecting the constitutional right to protest. On X (formerly Twitter), Mamdani further clarified: “Chants in support of a terrorist organization have no place in our city.”
As I said earlier today, chants in support of a terrorist organisation have no place in our city. We will continue to ensure New Yorkers’ safety entering and exiting houses of worship as well as the constitutional right to protest. pic.twitter.com/0J4GXWigiv— Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) January 9, 2026
Other Leaders Condemn Pro-Hamas Chants
Several other New York leaders also denounced the chants:
-
Attorney General Letitia James: “Hamas is a terrorist organisation. We do not support terrorists. Period.”
-
Governor Kathy Hochul: “Hamas is a terrorist organisation that calls for the genocide of Jews. This type of rhetoric is disgusting, dangerous, and has no place in New York.”
As I said earlier today, chants in support of a terrorist organization have no place in our city. We will continue to ensure New Yorkers’ safety entering and exiting houses of worship as well as the constitutional right to protest. pic.twitter.com/0J4GXWigiv— Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) January 9, 2026
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “Marching into a predominantly Jewish neighborhood and leading with a chant saying ‘we support Hamas’ is a disgusting and antisemitic thing to do. Pretty basic!”
Mamdani and city leaders emphasised the importance of maintaining safety around houses of worship while upholding the right to peaceful protest.
Related Video
Breaking News: SP MP Ramjilal Suman Stopped by Police While Heading to Meet Dalit Victim’s Family in Uttar Pradesh
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemn?
Who led the protest where pro-Hamas chants were heard?
The protest was led by the Palestinian Assembly for Liberation (PAL-Awda). Demonstrators were reportedly chanting in support of Hamas.
What is the stance of New York leaders on Hamas?
Several New York leaders, including Attorney General Letitia James, Governor Kathy Hochul, and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, denounced Hamas as a terrorist organization.
How are city leaders addressing safety during protests?
City leaders, including Mayor Mamdani, are coordinating with the NYPD to ensure public safety. They emphasize protecting the constitutional right to protest while maintaining safety around houses of worship.