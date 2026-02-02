From Ornaments To Utensils: UP Institute Revives Fading Tribal Traditions

The institute is preserving traditional tribal ornaments and utensils, showcasing over 500 items from various tribal communities in Uttar Pradesh.
Janjati Evam Lok Kala Sanskriti Sansthan, Uttar Pradesh, is playing a key role in preserving and promoting the state’s rich tribal cultural heritage by conserving traditional ornaments and utensils crafted by indigenous communities. As part of this initiative, more than 500 traditional ornaments and utensils belonging to various tribal communities of the state are being preserved and displayed. The effort aims to familiarise the younger generation with tribal art, culture, and craftsmanship, while safeguarding cultural traditions that are gradually fading.
Heritage Preservation Meets Inclusive Vision
The initiative aligns with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of inclusive development, emphasizing cultural preservation alongside social progress. Tribal ornaments from communities such as Tharu, Buksa, Gond, and Baiga are not merely decorative items but represent deep-rooted cultural identities and traditions passed down through generations. Director of the institute, Atul Dwivedi, said the ornaments are entirely handmade by tribal artisans using age-old techniques. Crafted from materials such as gilt silver, old Indian coins, beads, copper, brass, wood, bone, and shells, these ornaments showcase exceptional artistic skill.
Ancient Techniques Shape Timeless Ornaments
The traditional manufacturing process involves heating metals in furnaces, shaping them into wires and sheets, and manually crafting them into intricate designs. Ornaments including hansli, payal, kadhani, bangles, jhumki, necklaces, rings, bajuband, and mangalsutra remain integral to tribal life. The institute is also working to adapt these traditional designs to modern tastes, enabling the younger generation to embrace them with both ethnic and Western attire.
Utensils Reflect Tribal Daily Life
Beyond ornaments, the institute is actively preserving traditional brass, copper, and clay utensils used by tribal communities. Utensils such as metal vessels, earthenware, and tumbi made from wild gourd, traditionally used by tribes like Tharu, Buksa, Agariya, and Kharwar, particularly in regions such as Sonbhadra, offer valuable insights into tribal lifestyles. The Agariya tribe is renowned for its ancient metalcraft traditions, while the Tharu community continues to use clay utensils to prepare traditional rice-based beverages known as jaad. The institute preserves these cultural artifacts and regularly organizes exhibitions to showcase them.
Exhibitions Elevate Tribal Artisans’ Pride
Through national and international exhibitions, Janjati Evam Lok Kala Sanskriti Sansthan provides platforms for tribal artisans to display their work. Notably, during Uttar Pradesh Diwas 2026 and the Janjatiya Bhagidari Mahotsav, tribal artists were honored and given wide exposure, strengthening cultural pride and recognition.
