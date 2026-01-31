Amit Shah Says BJP Will Win Bengal With Over 50% Vote Share, Vows Border Fencing in 45 Days

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party would form the next government in West Bengal with more than a 50% vote share, addressing massive BJP Karyakarta Sammelans in North 24 Parganas and Siliguri.

Shah said restrictions on large public gatherings due to High Court orders had prompted the party to connect with people through organisational meetings, adding that the turnout and enthusiasm clearly indicated that the Trinamool Congress’ “end has begun” and the BJP’s victory in the 2026 Assembly elections was certain.

Border Fencing, ‘Chicken Neck’ Warning

The Union Minister said that once a BJP government is formed, border fencing would be completed within 45 days, regardless of whether the state government cooperates. He accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of refusing to provide land for fencing despite High Court directions, alleging that infiltrators form her vote bank.





Referring to slogans about cutting off the strategic “Chicken Neck” corridor, Shah said, “This is not your father’s property; it is the land of India. No one can even dare to touch it.” He alleged that leaders of the INDI Alliance were fighting court cases to secure the release of those arrested for raising such slogans.

Attack On TMC Over ‘Vande Mataram’

Calling 2026 the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Shah said the song was not merely a composition but the spiritual call of India’s freedom struggle. He criticised Trinamool Congress MPs for opposing a discussion on Vande Mataram in Parliament, stating that opposing the song amounted to opposing Bengal’s pride and India’s self-respect for vote-bank politics.

Anandpur Fire, Corruption Allegations

Shah described the fire at the Anandpur momo factory, which killed 25 people and left 27 missing, as the result of corruption and administrative failure under the Mamata government. He alleged the warehouse was built illegally on wetland without environmental clearance and demanded an impartial judicial inquiry, claiming no arrests had been made despite the gravity of the incident.

He further accused the state police of targeting BJP workers who sought justice for the victims.

‘Maa, Maati, Maanush’ Unsafe, Says Shah

The Home Minister said Mamata Banerjee came to power with the slogan “Maa, Maati, Maanush,” but today women were unsafe, land was occupied by infiltrators, and people were oppressed by syndicates and extortion. He accused the TMC of deliberately pitting communities against each other and destroying Bengal’s social harmony.

Corruption, Economy And 2026 Poll Pitch

Shah alleged that corruption had been institutionalised in Bengal, citing multiple scams including teacher recruitment, municipal jobs, cow smuggling, ration distribution, MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana. He claimed several TMC leaders had gone to jail and challenged the Chief Minister to deny them tickets if she was serious about fighting corruption.

He said Bengal’s economy had declined sharply, with companies shutting down and per capita income falling, and promised that a BJP government would prioritise industry, employment, tea garden workers’ land rights and increased budget allocation for North Bengal.

Concluding his address, Shah said, “2026 will be the year to say ‘Tata, bye-bye’ to the TMC,” urging party workers to strengthen booths under the “Mera Booth Sabse Majboot” mantra and build the “Sonar Bangla” envisioned by Swami Vivekananda, Rabindranath Tagore and Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.