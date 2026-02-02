Rahul Gandhi is facing controversy for remarks he made in Parliament referencing a former Army Chief's book, which the government claims are defamatory and aimed at misleading the House.
‘Govt Is Afraid’: Priyanka Gandhi Defends Rahul After Naravane Book Sparks Row | WATCH
Priyanka Gandhi defended Rahul Gandhi’s controversial remarks in Parliament, saying he cited a publicly available excerpt from former Army Chief M.M. Naravane’s book.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday came out in defence of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, following controversy over his remarks in Parliament referencing former Army Chief General M.M. Naravane’s book. Speaking to the media, Priyanka Gandhi said the Indian Army can never be_listener defamed and questioned the government’s objection to Rahul Gandhi’s statement. She said her brother was merely reading an excerpt from the former Army Chief’s book, which has already been published in a magazine. “What is defamatory about that?
#WATCH | Priyanka Gandhi Defends Rahul Gandhi’s Remark In Parliament.#PriyankaGandhi #RahulGandhi #Parliament #LokSabha #ABPLIVE pic.twitter.com/FYdVoAwXHB— ABP LIVE (@abplive) February 2, 2026
Priyanka Questions Government’s Objections
The rule is that the source must be public, whether it is a book or a magazine. There is no unverified source here. So why is the Modi government afraid?” she asked. Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government was uneasy because the contents of General Naravane’s book could reveal the truth about the actions of top BJP leaders and what he described as the reality behind the government’s posture towards China. He further claimed that the disclosure would expose what happened to the government’s much-touted “56-inch chest.”
Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, China Stance
The Lok Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions over the issue and was adjourned twice before being finally adjourned at 4:10 pm for the day. The House will reconvene at 11 am on Tuesday. After the adjournment, Rahul Gandhi reiterated his stance in the Parliament complex, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the entire government were “afraid of just one line” from the former Army Chief’s book. “I will speak that line in Parliament; no one can stop me,” he said.
House Disrupted, RaGa Defiant
Later, in a post on Instagram, he claimed that the former Army Chief’s statement would expose how the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister had let the Army down.
The government strongly objected to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Bharatiya Janata Party accused the Congress leader of misleading the House and questioning the armed forces. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Rahul Gandhi was making statements without sources and warned against remarks that could lower the morale of the military.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Rahul Gandhi facing controversy in Parliament?
What is Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's defense of her brother?
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra defended Rahul Gandhi by stating he was reading from a published book and questioned the government's objection, asking what was defamatory about the excerpt.
What does Rahul Gandhi claim the former Army Chief's book reveals?
Rahul Gandhi claims the book's contents could expose the truth about BJP leaders' actions and the government's stance on China, potentially revealing what happened to the '56-inch chest' posture.
How did the government react to Rahul Gandhi's remarks?
The government, including the Defence Minister and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, strongly objected, accusing Rahul Gandhi of misleading the House and potentially lowering military morale.