‘Govt Is Afraid’: Priyanka Gandhi Defends Rahul After Naravane Book Sparks Row | WATCH

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday came out in defence of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, following controversy over his remarks in Parliament referencing former Army Chief General M.M. Naravane’s book. Speaking to the media, Priyanka Gandhi said the Indian Army can never be_listener defamed and questioned the government’s objection to Rahul Gandhi’s statement. She said her brother was merely reading an excerpt from the former Army Chief’s book, which has already been published in a magazine. “What is defamatory about that?

Priyanka Questions Government’s Objections

The rule is that the source must be public, whether it is a book or a magazine. There is no unverified source here. So why is the Modi government afraid?” she asked. Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government was uneasy because the contents of General Naravane’s book could reveal the truth about the actions of top BJP leaders and what he described as the reality behind the government’s posture towards China. He further claimed that the disclosure would expose what happened to the government’s much-touted “56-inch chest.”

Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, China Stance

The Lok Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions over the issue and was adjourned twice before being finally adjourned at 4:10 pm for the day. The House will reconvene at 11 am on Tuesday. After the adjournment, Rahul Gandhi reiterated his stance in the Parliament complex, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the entire government were “afraid of just one line” from the former Army Chief’s book. “I will speak that line in Parliament; no one can stop me,” he said.

House Disrupted, RaGa Defiant

Later, in a post on Instagram, he claimed that the former Army Chief’s statement would expose how the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister had let the Army down.

The government strongly objected to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Bharatiya Janata Party accused the Congress leader of misleading the House and questioning the armed forces. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Rahul Gandhi was making statements without sources and warned against remarks that could lower the morale of the military.