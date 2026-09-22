Uproar In J&K Assembly As NC, BJP Clash Over Sheikh Abdullah, Maharaja Hari Singh Holiday

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MLA demanded restoring Sheikh Abdullah holiday or cancelling Maharaja's.

BJP opposed demand; noisy protests led to legislative walkout.

Speaker urged decorum; another MLA also staged walkout.

Srinagar, Sep 22 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Tuesday witnessed noisy scenes after an NC MLA demanded that either the holiday on the birth anniversary of party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah be restored or the holiday on the anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh be cancelled.

As soon as the proceedings began, ruling National Conference (NC) MLA Abdul Majeed Larmi made the demand.

However, the BJP MLAs opposed it, creating a ruckus in the House.

BJP MLA Devayani Rana said the holiday on the anniversary of the Maharaja will not be cancelled.

Supporting the demand for holiday on former chief minister Abdullah's anniversary, NC MLA Nazir Gurezi said the NC founder was the peoples' leader.

As the BJP members raised slogans against the government, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather asked them that if Larmi has put his view in the House, why were they protesting.

The Speaker stood on his feet, and asked the BJP MLAs not to protest and take their seats.

NC chief whip Mubarak Gul said the demand for holiday on Abdullah's anniversary is the party's stand.

"The NC government was there for many years. But, we did not change any name or cancel holidays," he said.

The PDP also supported the demand for a holiday on Abdullah's anniversary.

PDP MLA Waheed Para however, said the party also wants the restoration of holiday on July 13 as a tribute to those killed while protesting against the Maharaja's rule.

The NC MLAs also supported Para's demand.

As the ruckus continued, BJP MLA Surjit Sing Slathia said his party wants the House to function and demanded answers from the government on the issues raised by the opposition.

Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat said "hooliganism" will not be allowed and there should be a consensus on the issue of the holiday.

The Speaker said the issue will not be resolved by creating ruckus in the assembly.

"If the House wants to discuss it, I will give some time, but not now. Don't disturb the House," he said.

The Speaker said if the issues have to be raised, there are rules and we have to function according to list of business.

"The government has to get a notice so that it will respond," Rather said.

This infuriated the BJP members who staged a walkout from the House, raising slogans like "Nikami sarkar hai hai" (useless government).

However, a lone BJP MLA Yudhvir Sethi sat in the House as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah responded to his listed question.

"I salute the MLA as he sat in the House even as all his party MLAs left. He sat here for public interest. This shows the difference between a true MLA and a fake MLA," the CM said.

However, the MLA said he came back to the House after the walkout "just for the answer by the CM".

AAP MLA from Doda, Mehraj Malik also raised the issue of amnesty to electricity consumers.

Malik requested the Speaker to allow him to talk on the issue, but he was not allowed.

"Why won't you allow me to speak? You have to listen to me. You are the custodian of the House," Malik said.

However, this triggered an uproar from the treasury benches who asked the MLA to show respect to the Chair.

In protest, Malik staged a walkout.

Speaker Rather said members should maintain decorum. "He (Malik) doesn't know how to speak. I will not tolerate this nonsense. I would have taught him a lesson, but I stopped myself. Members should maintain decorum," Rather added.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)