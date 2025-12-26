Violence Erupts Outside Jaipur Mosque As Mob Clashes With Police, Internet Suspended

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Violence was reported outside a mosque in Jaipur’s rural Chaumun area early Friday after a dispute over stone removal escalated into clashes between a mob and the police. The incident took place around 4 am near the Chaumun bus stand, prompting authorities to suspend internet services for 24 hours as a precautionary measure.

According to police, the dispute began over a stone placed outside a mosque in Darshan Chomu tehsil. Following talks with the administration, it was agreed that the stone would be removed. However, late Thursday night, people associated with the mosque allegedly began constructing a boundary wall by installing railings at the site.

Tension Escalated After Police Arrived

When police arrived to stop the work, tensions flared. Officials said the situation quickly escalated, with members of the crowd allegedly pelting stones at the police. Around six police personnel were injured in the violence. Police responded with a lathi charge and also fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

The clash continued for some time before police brought the situation under control. The injured personnel were rushed to a government hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Security Tightened In The Area

Following the unrest, security has been tightened in the area, with heavy police deployment at key intersections. Authorities said the situation is currently calm but under close watch. Internet services in Chaumun town have been suspended for 24 hours to prevent the spread of rumours and maintain law and order.