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HomeCitiesIPL Broadcast Engineer Found Dead In Mumbai Hotel Room, Probe Underway

IPL Broadcast Engineer Found Dead In Mumbai Hotel Room, Probe Underway

Hotel staff discovered him unresponsive after unanswered calls. Police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating, awaiting post-mortem results to determine the cause of death.

By : Mrityunjay Singh | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
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Mumbai: A British national working as a broadcast engineer for the IPL was found dead in his hotel room at Mumbai’s Trident Hotel, triggering a police investigation, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Jan William Langford, 76, who had been in the city for the IPL 2026 season.

Found Unresponsive in Hotel Room

According to police, Langford had been staying at the Trident Hotel since March 24. On March 29, he was present at the Wankhede Stadium for the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

After the match, he returned to his room to rest. However, the next morning, repeated calls from the hotel reception went unanswered. Concerned staff members reached his room and, upon receiving no response, used a master key to enter.

Langford was found lying unconscious on the floor.

Declared Dead, Probe Initiated

The hotel’s in-house doctor was immediately called, who declared him dead. His body was later taken to Bombay Hospital.

Mumbai Police confirmed that a case of accidental death (ADR) has been registered at Marine Drive Police Station. Initial findings suggest no suspicious circumstances, though further inquiry is underway.

Postmortem Conducted, Cause Awaited

Officials said a postmortem examination has been conducted, and the exact cause of death will be determined after the report is received.

“Nothing suspicious has been found so far,” police said, adding that the case is being treated as an unnatural death pending further investigation.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the British national found dead in the Mumbai hotel?

The deceased has been identified as Ian William Legnford, a broadcast engineer working with the IPL broadcast team for the BCCI's coverage.

When and where was Ian William Legnford found dead?

He was found dead in his hotel room at Mumbai's Trident Hotel on March 30. He had been staying there since March 24 for the IPL season.

What is the current status of the investigation into his death?

Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched a detailed investigation. The exact cause of death is yet to be determined.

What was Ian William Legnford's involvement with the IPL?

He was a broadcast engineer associated with the BCCI's IPL coverage, working with the broadcast team.

About the author Mrityunjay Singh

Mrityunjay Singh is the Deputy Bureau Chief – Maharashtra at ABP News, with over 19 years of experience in broadcast journalism. He covers politics, governance, security, and major developments across Mumbai and Maharashtra, delivering ground-reports with sharp analysis and credibility. He also has a keen interest in international affairs and defence.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL IPL 2026
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