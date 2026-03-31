IPL Broadcast Engineer Found Dead In Mumbai Hotel Room, Probe Underway

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Mumbai: A British national working as a broadcast engineer for the IPL was found dead in his hotel room at Mumbai’s Trident Hotel, triggering a police investigation, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Jan William Langford, 76, who had been in the city for the IPL 2026 season.

Found Unresponsive in Hotel Room

According to police, Langford had been staying at the Trident Hotel since March 24. On March 29, he was present at the Wankhede Stadium for the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

After the match, he returned to his room to rest. However, the next morning, repeated calls from the hotel reception went unanswered. Concerned staff members reached his room and, upon receiving no response, used a master key to enter.

Langford was found lying unconscious on the floor.

Declared Dead, Probe Initiated

The hotel’s in-house doctor was immediately called, who declared him dead. His body was later taken to Bombay Hospital.

Mumbai Police confirmed that a case of accidental death (ADR) has been registered at Marine Drive Police Station. Initial findings suggest no suspicious circumstances, though further inquiry is underway.

Postmortem Conducted, Cause Awaited

Officials said a postmortem examination has been conducted, and the exact cause of death will be determined after the report is received.

“Nothing suspicious has been found so far,” police said, adding that the case is being treated as an unnatural death pending further investigation.