Internet Services Restored After Week-Long Suspension In J&K’s Doda

Doda/Jammu: Authorities on Sunday restored broadband internet services in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district where the situation started returning to normal after nearly one-week long restrictions following detention of sitting AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act, officials said.

Malik, who is also president of AAP's J-K unit, was detained on September 8 for allegedly disturbing public order in the district. His detention sparked violent protests, following which authorities imposed prohibitory restrictions and snapped mobile internet and broadband services.

The restrictions on the movement of people were eased for six hours from Saturday noon after Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range Shridhar Patil along with Deputy Commissioner, Doda Harvinder Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Kumar Mehta held a meeting with civil society members, including representatives of traders and transporters.

The representatives were assured that restrictions would be progressively eased out starting immediately, the officials said.

The reopening of shops in the market, resumption of transport services, restoration of broadband and mobile internet services and the reopening of schools will be carried out in a phased manner after assessing the ground situation, the officers had said.

Broadband internet services were restored, while additional forces were removed from the markets which opened this morning, the officials said.

At the meeting, the representatives of Beopar Mandal, Transport Association and others assured their active support and cooperation to the district administration in maintaining public order and requested for phase-wise lifting of restrictions imposed under section 163 BNSS, so that government and private business may run smoothly and the general public feels relieved.

The representatives highlighted that the general public suffered significant losses in the recent flood-like situation in the district and people have high hopes from the government in this time of distress. They pushed for immediate restoration of services including Internet, transport, while stressing on the opening of schools and the market, the officials said.

The officials said the civil society representatives assured their active support and cooperation to the administration in bringing the situation back on track.

The DIG commended the role and support of the general public of Doda and other stakeholders in maintaining peace and order in the district by foiling the attempts of disturbing public order.

However, he stressed upon the participants, particularly the business community, to activate the CCTV cameras and ensure their functionality so that activities of trouble creators could be monitored.

He sought cooperation and responsibility of the transport association, shopkeepers to keep an eye on miscreants and trouble creators which includes sensitization of drivers, labourers and workers connected with the business activities.

The deputy commissioner assured the meeting that the issues of the public related to supply of essential commodities shall be addressed in 24 hours.

