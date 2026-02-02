Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesInjured Tejashwi Yadav Reaches Bihar Assembly On Wheelchair

Injured Tejashwi Yadav Reaches Bihar Assembly On Wheelchair

The 36-year-old leader of the opposition spoke to journalists after the governor's address to both Houses of the legislature on the inaugural day of the budget session.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 02:25 PM (IST)

Patna: RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav on Monday turned up at the Bihar assembly in a wheelchair, stating that he was unable to walk properly because of an injured toe.

The 36-year-old leader of the opposition spoke to journalists after the governor's address to both Houses of the legislature on the inaugural day of the budget session.

"The big toe of my left leg got stubbed recently. The toenail had to be surgically removed. It has become difficult to walk", said the heir apparent of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, by whom he was recently appointed to the top party post.

Yadav trained his guns at the Nitish Kumar administration in the state, alleging that the speech of the governor was "prepared by the government, and therefore, painted a rosy picture, even though Bihar lags behind most other provinces in terms of development indices".

"The government is silent on why this has been the case, even though our chief minister has been in the chair for 20 years. Also, rapes, murders and other crimes keep taking place, and the government's claim of rule of law rings hollow," alleged the former deputy CM.

The RJD working president, whose party helms the INDIA bloc in Bihar, also criticised the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, which had presented the Union budget a day ago.

"Budgets seem to have been reduced to electoral stunts. Last year, we had elections in Bihar, so Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget in a Madhubani saree. This year, elections are due in Tamil Nadu, a state where the BJP is trying hard to make inroads, so the finance minister wore a Kanjeevaram," Yadav claimed. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

BIG POLITICAL ROW: Parliament Erupts Over Unpublished Memoir Reference

Published at : 02 Feb 2026 02:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Assembly 'tejashwi Yadav
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rahul Gandhi Loses Chance To Speak As LS Adjourned After Chaos Over 'Unauthentic Source' Claim
Rahul Gandhi Loses Chance To Speak As LS Adjourned After Chaos Over 'Unauthentic Source' Claim
Cricket
No Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?
No Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?
Cricket
ICC vs PCB: Firm Warning To Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
ICC vs PCB: Firm Warning To Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
India
‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Sitharaman Flags India’s GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Sitharaman Flags India’s GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
Advertisement

Videos

BIG POLITICAL ROW: Parliament Erupts Over Unpublished Memoir Reference
PARLIAMENT CLASH: Congress Defends Patriotism, Quotes Ex-Army Chief on Doklam
Patna Update: Tejashwi Yadav Questions CBI Probe in Patna NEET Student Death Case
Breaking News: Budget focuses on duties, development and disciplined growth, says CM Yogi
Breaking News: Bollywood Under Threat? Rohit Shetty Firing Linked to Organized Crime Syndicate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget