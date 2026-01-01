Indore Tragedy: Six-Month-Old Among 4 Dead Due To Contaminated Water, 149 Hospitalised

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesIndore Tragedy: Six-Month-Old Among 4 Dead Due To Contaminated Water, 149 Hospitalised

The child's mother reported long-standing issues with an impure water supply. Authorities are investigating, providing free treatment, compensation, and alternative water sources, aiming to resolve the crisis quickly.

By : Ambuj Pandey | Edited By: ayeshaf | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 12:17 PM (IST)
A tragic case has emerged from Indore, where a six-month-old boy allegedly died after consuming contaminated water in the city’s New Basti Marathi Mohalla area. The child had reportedly been suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea, and his condition deteriorated rapidly, leading to his death at home.

The incident has triggered outrage and grief among residents, as 149 people are currently undergoing treatment across 27 hospitals after falling ill due to suspected contaminated water. The affected area is largely inhabited by economically weaker sections.

Mother Breaks Down, Says Dirty Water Had Been Coming For Long

The child’s mother, Sadhna Sahu, broke down after the death, saying impure water had been supplied in the area for a long time. She said she often mixed water with milk while feeding her children, as she was unable to produce sufficient breast milk. The couple’s 10-year-old daughter is also complaining of stomach pain, she said.

Speaking through tears, the grieving mother said her son was born after 10 years of prayers, adding, “My child is gone, and I don’t know how many more children will suffer because of this water.”

Father Recalls Sudden Deterioration In Child’s Health

Sunil Sahu, the child’s father, said his son developed diarrhoea and fever after falling ill. “We took him to a doctor and gave him medicines. He seemed stable, but suddenly at night his fever spiked, he vomited, and he died at home on the 29th,” he said. The child was just six months old.

According to reports, four deaths linked to contaminated water have been reported in Indore so far, while the number of hospitalised patients continues to remain high.

Government Assures Compensation, Free Treatment

Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said the exact number of deaths is still being verified but announced ₹2 lakh compensation for each deceased person’s family. He said treatment is being provided free of cost, ambulances have been deployed, and additional hospital beds arranged.

The minister said 100 beds each have been allocated at Arvind Hospital and MY Hospital, while children requiring specialised care have been shifted to Chacha Nehru Hospital. He added that the source of contaminated water has been identified and repair work is underway.

Authorities have advised residents to boil water before consumption, deployed 50 water tankers supplying Narmada water, and distributed chlorine to households, assuring that the situation is expected to normalise within a day or two.

Published at : 01 Jan 2026 12:17 PM (IST)
Indore News MP News
