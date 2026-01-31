Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHydroponic Ganja Worth Rs 9.5 Crore Seized At Hyderabad Airport; Seven Arrested

Hydroponic Ganja Worth Rs 9.5 Crore Seized At Hyderabad Airport; Seven Arrested

On systematic examination of the check-in baggage, multiple packets containing greenish-brown lumpy substance concealed inside trolley bags were recovered.

By : PTI | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 11:49 PM (IST)

Hyderabad, Jan 31 (PTI) The officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have seized 27.15 Kgs of hydroponic weed, worth approximately Rs 9.5 crores, and arrested seven persons.

Acting on intelligence, at around 1.15 hours on January 30, four Indian international passengers arriving from Bangkok were intercepted at the RGI airport here along with three other persons during the process of handing over their check-in baggage, a release said.

On systematic examination of the check-in baggage, multiple packets containing greenish-brown lumpy substance concealed inside trolley bags were recovered.

The recovered substance, weighing a total of 27.15 kgs tested positive for Ganja (Marijuana) using a Narcotic Drug Detection Kit, it said.

All the seven accused involved in the case have been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 and further investigation was underway.

Hydroponics is the cultivation of plants by placing the roots in liquid nutrient solutions rather than in soil. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Bengal Polls: Humayun Kabir’s Murshidabad Rally with AIMIM Support Signals Major Political Shift Ahead of Bengal 2026 Polls

Published at : 31 Jan 2026 11:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hyderabad Airport Hyderabad Hydroponic Ganja Hydroponic Ganja Seized Seven Arrested
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Sunetra Pawar Takes Charge Of Excise, Sports & Minority Development Portfolios
Sunetra Pawar Takes Charge Of Excise, Sports & Minority Development Portfolios
News
India Rejects Any PM Modi's Reference In Epstein Investigation Files
India Rejects Any PM Modi's Reference In Epstein Investigation Files
Budget
Budget 2026: Fastest-Growing Economy Sets Economic Priorities, Key Numbers Ahead
Budget 2026: Fastest-Growing Economy Sets Economic Priorities, Key Numbers Ahead
Cricket
WATCH: 'End Of Sanju Samson' - Aakash Chopra's Jibe At CSK Star Goes Viral
WATCH: 'End Of Sanju Samson' - Aakash Chopra's Jibe At CSK Star Goes Viral
Advertisement

Videos

Bengal Polls: Humayun Kabir’s Murshidabad Rally with AIMIM Support Signals Major Political Shift Ahead of Bengal 2026 Polls
Rajasthan News: Jodhpur Police Form SIT to Probe Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death as Mystery Deepens on Fourth Day Investigation
Politics: AIMIM Pushes for Dalit–Muslim Alliance, Holds Talks with BSP in Uttar Pradesh
Patna NEET Student Death Case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Recommends CBI Probe Amid Rising Pressure
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Faction Rejects Merger Claims, Says Sunetra Pawar Should Lead NCP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
UGC Rules Against Caste-Based Discrimination: Why Rules Suffer From Vagueness, Enforcement Gaps & Avoid Caste-Versus-Caste Trap
Opinion
Embed widget