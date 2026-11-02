Hyderabad: Interstate Egg Donation Racket Busted, 43 Women Rescued

Hyderabad Police have uncovered an alleged interstate racket involving the recruitment of women for egg donation procedures, arresting eight people and rescuing 43 women during raids at several locations.

The women, who reportedly belong to West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states, were allegedly brought to Hyderabad for oocyte extraction procedures linked to IVF and fertility services. Investigators suspect that the operation involved their commercial exploitation.

The raids were conducted jointly by Begumpet and Saroornagar police, along with the Special Operations Team (SOT) of the Malkajgiri Commissionerate. Police searched premises in Prakash Nagar, Begumpet, Erragadda, Saroornagar and Gopalapuram, which fall under the Malkajgiri and Hyderabad police commissionerates.

Preliminary investigations suggest that agents lured women to Hyderabad by offering payments of Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 for each egg donation cycle. The agents allegedly arranged their travel and accommodation in rented premises before connecting them with fertility service providers.

Some of the women reportedly told investigators that they had been given hormonal injections and medication ahead of the procedures.

Medicines, Injections And Other Material Seized

During the searches, police recovered five vials of Humog HP 150 IU injections, a syringe, two needles, and strips of Primolut and Meprate tablets. Investigators also seized documents, mobile phones and other material.

Police suspect that certain procedures may have been carried out without the required medical supervision. They are also examining possible violations of prescribed biomedical waste disposal guidelines.

Eight People Held In Connection With Racket

Among those arrested are Amit Sharma, 44, suspected to be the alleged main organiser, and Nikkat Parveen, 31, who investigators believe played a role in recruiting women.

The other accused include Reshma Khatoon, 26, an alleged IVF agent and sub-agent; Meghavath Srinivas, alias Sonu, 23, who allegedly coordinated medical arrangements; and Jepray Pradeep, 27, an ART (Assisted Reproductive Technology) Bank manager.

The remaining accused have been identified as SK Parveen, 42, whose role is still being examined; Vijay Bhagwah Rao Salunke, 46, associated with documentation work at Butterfly Bio & ART Bank; and Pankaj Soni, 52, who allegedly handled coordination and intermediary activities.

In a separate development, businessman Emirishetty Durga Prasad, 42, was arrested in connection with a case registered in Saroornagar.

Police Examine Suspected Forgery And IVF Centre Links

Investigators suspect that Amit Sharma had been running operations from a rented property in Prakash Nagar, Begumpet, for nearly two years. He was allegedly paying Rs 50,000 as monthly rent.

Nikkat Parveen is suspected of recruiting women, particularly from West Bengal, through a network of agents and arranging their travel and stay in Hyderabad.

The probe is also looking into alleged fabrication of Aadhaar cards, affidavits and consent forms. Police are examining medical records, the frequency of egg donation cycles, financial transactions and commissions allegedly paid to agents.

Investigators are further trying to establish the links between the accused, IVF centres and ART banks. They are examining whether the women were subjected to coercion, deception, exploitation or trafficking as part of the alleged operation.