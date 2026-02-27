Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldFresh Drone Strike By Pakistan Destroys Afghan Border Post As Tensions Spiral

Fresh Drone Strike By Pakistan Destroys Afghan Border Post As Tensions Spiral

Pakistani forces have increasingly relied on air and drone strikes rather than large-scale ground incursions. Afghan authorities, in turn, claim their air force has conducted retaliatory strikes.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pakistan carried out a drone strike on an Afghan military post along the Paktia-Kurram border just hours ago, dramatically escalating tensions between the two neighbours. The attack comes amid nearly 14 hours of sustained Pakistani air operations targeting Taliban-linked positions inside Afghanistan. The strategy mirrors past conflicts where air power was prioritised over ground offensives, reminiscent of Soviet operations in the 1980s and US air campaigns after 2001. With both sides now deploying air assets and claiming heavy casualties, what began as clashes with militant groups has spiralled into open confrontation between two states.

Air Power Replaces Ground War

Pakistani forces have increasingly relied on air and drone strikes rather than large-scale ground incursions. Afghan authorities, in turn, claim their air force has conducted retaliatory strikes, with reports suggesting operations reaching as far as areas near Islamabad.

Afghanistan has claimed that 55 people have been killed in Pakistani strikes, while Pakistan says 150 people have died in Afghan attacks. These figures remain unverified. What is clear, however, is that a conflict that initially involved the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has now expanded into direct military engagement between Islamabad and Kabul.

The present crisis is rooted in longstanding tensions. After the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, imprisoned TTP militants were released. Pakistan accuses the Afghan Taliban of allowing the TTP to regroup and stage attacks across the border, allegations Kabul has denied.

The Durand Line Dispute

Beyond militant activity, a deeper historical fault line fuels the hostility: the disputed Durand Line. Drawn in 1893 between British India and Afghanistan, the 2,670-kilometre boundary was inherited by Pakistan after independence in 1947. Afghanistan has long contested its legitimacy.

The border cuts through Pashtun tribal regions, dividing families and communities. Tensions over its recognition have repeatedly sparked skirmishes over decades. Even in the absence of the TTP, this unresolved territorial dispute provides ample grounds for confrontation.

Diplomatic efforts may follow, with countries such as Turkey and Qatar seen as potential mediators. However, with both governments publicly describing the situation as open war, a swift de-escalation appears unlikely.

Related Video

Political Alert: Kejriwal & Sisodia Acquitted, Case Dismissed Before Trial; CBI Officers to Face Probe

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Army Taliban Afghanistan Pakistan Clash
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Fresh Drone Strike By Pakistan Destroys Afghan Border Post As Tensions Spiral
Fresh Drone Strike By Pakistan Destroys Afghan Border Post As Tensions Spiral
World
Afghanistan Claims Airstrikes On Islamabad, Abbottabad: ‘Retaliation For Pakistani Attacks'
Afghanistan Claims Airstrikes On Islamabad, Abbottabad: ‘Retaliation For Pakistani Attacks'
World
Ideas Of India Summit 2026 | Tariffs, China And Trump: Mearsheimer Explains Why US-India Ties Are Under Stress
Ideas Of India 2026 | Tariffs, China And Trump: Mearsheimer Explains Why US-India Ties Are Under Stress
World
ABP Exclusive | Afghan Taliban Leader Brands Pakistan A ‘Mercenary State’ After Deadly Border Escalation
ABP Exclusive | Afghan Taliban Leader Brands Pakistan A ‘Mercenary State’ After Deadly Border Escalation
Advertisement

Videos

Ideas of India 2026: Make in India 2.0 ,Madhur Daga on Competing with the World Stage
Ideas of india 2026: Resilience and Inner Strength Shape Dialogue at Ideas of India 2026
Ideas of India Summit 2026: Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi Says Politics Has Transformed Under PM Modi at Ideas of India Summit
Political Alert: Kejriwal & Sisodia Acquitted, Case Dismissed Before Trial; CBI Officers to Face Probe
Political Alert: Kejriwal & Sisodia Acquitted; CBI Faces Departmental Probe, ED Case Looms
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget