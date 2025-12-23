Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 23 (ANI): Bangladesh's Law Adviser Asif Nazrul on Monday said the murder case of Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of Inqilab Moncho, will be taken up by the Speedy Trial Tribunal to ensure timely justice, according to the Daily Star.



In a Facebook post, Asif Nazrul said the trial will be conducted under the Speedy Trial Tribunal Act, 2002. He added that, under Section 10 of the law, the trial must be completed within 90 days of the police submitting their investigation report, the Daily Star reported. Separately, Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said authorities have made progress in the investigation and are working to arrest the main accused, Faisal Karim Masud. He said the government is treating the case as a top priority and stressed that all those involved in the killing will be brought to justice.



Speaking after a meeting on the law and order situation at the Secretariat, Jahangir Alam said joint forces comprising police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have arrested 10 people so far. Those detained include the prime suspect's wife, his parents, his brother-in-law, and the owner of the motorcycle allegedly used in the murder, Daily Star reported.



When asked about the whereabouts of the primary shooter, the home adviser said, "If we knew where he was, he would have already been arrested." He declined to share further details, citing the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation, Daily Star quoted.



Sharif Osman Hadi was shot at close range on December 12 in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area, a day after the Election Commission announced that the next national election would be held on February 12. He was later airlifted to Singapore for advanced treatment on December 15, but died from his injuries on December 18.



His death triggered widespread protests and calls for swift and exemplary punishment of those responsible. Inqilab Moncho, one of the prominent platforms that emerged during the July uprising, has warned that it will launch a mass movement to oust the interim government if justice is not delivered.



According to the Daily Star, the group earlier issued a 24-hour ultimatum following Hadi's final funeral prayers but claimed no concrete action was taken by the deadline. It also alleged that the absence of the home adviser or his special assistant from a ministry briefing reflected a lack of seriousness over the case.



Hadi, a prominent leader of the July uprising that led to the fall of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government, was also being considered as a potential candidate from Dhaka-8 in the February 2026 national elections. Following his death, the interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced a national day of mourning on December 20 as protests continued in parts of Dhaka demanding justice for the slain leader. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)