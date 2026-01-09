Eight Killed As Private Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





At least eight people were killed and five others injured after a private bus plunged into a deep gorge near Haripurdhar in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Thursday, police said. The bus, which was en route from Solan to Haripurdhar, reportedly veered off the road and fell nearly 200 feet, landing upside down. Visuals from the scene showed locals rushing to rescue passengers trapped inside the wreckage.

Eight Dead, Rescue Underway

According to Sirmaur Superintendent of Police Nishchit Negi, around 30 to 35 passengers were travelling on the bus at the time of the accident. “Eight fatalities have been confirmed so far, and the death toll may rise,” he said, adding that rescue and evacuation operations were underway. Police, local residents, and emergency response teams immediately reached the spot and began efforts to pull the injured from the mangled vehicle. Several videos of the rescue operation have since gone viral on social media.

Administration On Alert, Aid Deployed

“The injured are being evacuated, and relief operations are continuing,” SP Negi said. Industry Minister and local MLA from the Shallai assembly segment, Harshwardhan Chauhan, said the district administration had been placed on high alert. Medical teams and doctors have been kept ready at Dadahu, Sangrah, and Nahan hospitals to handle emergencies. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

He directed district authorities to provide all possible assistance to the families of the deceased and ensure the best medical treatment for the injured.